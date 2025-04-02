Shocking: Sara Carbonero and José Luis Cabrera Have Finally Taken the Definitive Step

Sara Carbonero has found a new joy in her life after overcoming difficult times. Since the end of her relationship with Nacho Taboada, the journalist has shown a renewed happiness with José Luis. Both have taken the definitive step in their relationship by no longer hiding their love and sharing their happiness in plain sight.

The beginning of this relationship dates back to the end of 2024, when, after a reunion in La Graciosa, the couple made their love official. Although they met in 2021 through Isabel Jiménez, their connection was stronger during this last year. Today, their kiss in the middle of the street graces the cover of a well-known magazine and confirms the step the couple has taken.

Sara Carbonero Like Never Seen Before

Sara Carbonero has found love again in the arms of José Luis, a Canary Islands businessman. Although they had known each other for years, it wasn't until the end of 2024 that they definitively joined their paths. The beginning of their relationship was discreet, but now Sara hasn't hesitated to do something that definitively breaks with her prejudices.

Sara and José Luis have taken the definitive step in their relationship and have flaunted their love through the streets of Madrid. Recently, they were captured walking together, sharing caresses and kisses, reflecting the complicity that exists between them. In fact, one of the most romantic scenes was when they danced to the melody of Por ti Volaré by Andrea Bocelli, played by a street musician.

The magazine Lecturas exclusively features today the images of the most romantic stroll between Sara Carbonero and her partner. It's no wonder considering the difficult times the journalist has gone through recently.

This new love came at a key moment for the journalist. After overcoming one of the most difficult stages of her life, Sara seems to have found the comfort she so needed in José Luis. What better way to celebrate it than to live her new relationship fully and without paying attention to prying eyes.

Sara Carbonero Finally Begins to Enjoy Life

2024 was a painful year for her, especially due to the breakup with Nacho Taboada and the recent loss of her maternal grandmother. Hence, this relationship with José Luis has been a balm for her heart.

Sara and the businessman met in 2021, thanks to her friend Isabel Jiménez, and fate brought them together again in 2024. From that reunion, the relationship evolved into something serious and stable. The relationship was made official on the island of La Graciosa, where they were seen on what was one of their first getaways together.

Now, the way Sara and José Luis enjoy their time together shows the trust the journalist has placed in the businessman. It also shows how excited she is about this new relationship to the point of showing her love publicly. Something Sara had never done with her previous relationships, protecting her privacy.

However, the heart of the woman from La Mancha smiles again and urges her to let go and enjoy the moment. Sara has not only listened to this advice but has also put it into practice. They not only share moments of affection but also great complicity, as was evident during their romantic stroll in the Spanish capital.

The naturalness with which they show themselves together reflects the authenticity of their relationship. After overcoming the stormy breakup with Taboada, this relationship has taken a positive turn in her life, bringing her moments of joy and hope.

What is most surprising about this relationship is the open way in which Sara has decided to share her happiness. The media attention, far from being an obstacle, seems to reinforce her decision to live this love without reservations.