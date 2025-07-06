Jules Koundé gets the news he's been waiting for so long: 'For €25 million...'

Hansi Flick has always had very clear ideas regarding the positions that need to be reinforced in the squad. With Joan García's arrival to defend the blaugrana goal, he also plans to strengthen the attacking area with a top-level winger. If nothing goes wrong, Nico Williams will be the next to arrive to bolster the culé front line.

However, the German coach is also focusing his interest on reinforcing the full-back positions, especially the right flank. Jules Koundé is the undisputed owner of the right-back position, a spot in which he has firmly established himself as one of the defensive pillars. The French international has played almost every match and has barely had any rotation throughout the season.

This lack of rest has caused him an injury in the last and most important stretch of the campaign. They want to prevent it from happening again. Héctor Fort, the Frenchman's natural replacement, has barely had any playing time; Flick doesn't trust the youth academy player. The La Masia product is on the way out and could leave Barça this summer in search of the minutes necessary for his football development.

Barça's interest in Dumfries

The culé sporting management is interested in Inter Milan's right-back, the Dutchman Denzel Dumfries. Deco sees in the Dutch footballer a strategic market opportunity due to his international experience, physical power, and attacking projection. The Inter defender has a release clause of €25M that's valid until mid-July.

Fabrizio Romano, the Italian journalist and transfer market expert, points out Barça's interest in the 29-year-old player. However, for now, the interest hasn't materialized into a formal offer for the full-back. It's very likely that once Joan García is signed and Nico Williams's deal is closed, Barça will go for a top-level right-back.

Alternatives at full-back

Hansi Flick is looking for maximum versatility in this regard; on the right flank, we find Koundé, Eric García, and Héctor Fort. On the left flank, Alejandro Balde is the theoretical starter, backed up by Gerard Martín, who has had a good season. It's important to remember that Jofre Torrents, the La Masia gem, will also take part in preseason and will be new competition for the left-back spot.

However, there's no doubt that Dumfries, who has played the entire season on the right flank and also further forward, is highly appreciated by Flick. In the Champions League semifinals, Dumfries caused Barça a lot of trouble with his play. The German coach was impressed. His €25M price tag could be a great market bargain, and the sporting management would be considering his signing.