CIS questions leaked after Santos Cerdán scandal: Tezanos in action

It's no secret to anyone that the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), a public polling organization and therefore dependent on the Government, is not exactly impartial. This has become even more blatant since President Pedro Sánchez took control of it through José Félix Tezanos. He has been known for manipulating the polls in favor of PSOE without any kind of scruple.

The university professor and Catalan separatist politician, Jordi Graupera, has revealed on X the questions that CIS asked him. He was one of those called to participate in the poll after the Santos Cerdán scandal.

This is probably the most important poll Tezanos has "cooked" since President Pedro Sánchez arrived at Moncloa. With the Government hanging by a thread, Tezanos's work is more crucial than ever. The leaked questions are clearly targeted.

This is what CIS asks after the alleged PSOE corruption scandal

Graupera says that he was given a CIS poll, and he shares the first four questions "so you can see what they're plotting to cover up the Cerdán scandal." The questions are as follows.

After the latest NATO meeting, do you agree more with Donald Trump and his demand to increase military spending to 5% of GDP (PIB), or do you agree more with President Pedro Sánchez and allocating 2% of GDP (PIB)? Do you think the Spanish Government should comply with US President Donald Trump's demand that all NATO countries allocate 5% of their GDP (PIB) to military spending? Are you aware of the fact that if military spending is increased to 5% of GDP (PIB), a substantial tax increase or a substantial cut in social spending will be necessary? Do you think all political parties should support President Pedro Sánchez, or should each one defend their own position?

These are just four questions from a long list, but they show how CIS tries to steer opinion. At a time when corruption is affecting PSOE, none of the first questions are about that. In addition, the poll tries to polarize opinion as much as possible—you're either with Sánchez or with Trump.

It's so blatant that even the poll itself makes value judgments in an attempt to influence the answers. For example, in question three, where the consequences of increasing military spending are mentioned.

Pedro Sánchez on the brink of disaster

It's not surprising that CIS is trying harder than ever to influence the polls. President Pedro Sánchez is on the edge, and the polls indicate a historic electoral collapse. The latest already place PSOE below one hundred deputies, which would be PSOE's worst result since 2015.

President Pedro Sánchez needs a miracle right now. Not even PSOE is willing to vouch for him anymore. But the President is clear that holding elections now would be political suicide, and he'll do whatever it takes to keep power.