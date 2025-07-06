Neither tuna nor salmon: this is Mercadona's healthiest and easiest fish to cook

When we think of fish, tuna and salmon are usually the most popular. These are options that almost everyone likes, although their price isn't always within everyone's reach. In any case, the truth is that supermarkets like Mercadona offer a wide variety of fish.

In this regard, one of the most popular products right now is Mercadona's melva fillets. We're talking about a delicious, healthy, and easy-to-cook alternative. This fish is ideal for those who want variety in their diet without making things complicated.

What makes Mercadona's melva so special?

Melva is a blue fish, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for cardiovascular health. It's also an excellent source of high-quality protein and low in saturated fats. Although it's not as well-known as the famous tuna, its nutritional benefits make it an excellent option for our health, and Mercadona combines it with piquillo peppers.

Mercadona's melva fillets are easy to prepare and very practical. They come ready to eat, which makes them ideal for those who don't have much time. In just a few minutes, you can enjoy a healthy and delicious food in dishes like salads.

Melva, a true culinary treasure

Melva is extremely versatile in the kitchen. You can cook it grilled, baked, or in sauce, but this time, Mercadona offers an option that's already ready to enjoy. In addition, its mild flavor pairs well with a variety of ingredients and fresh combinations for this summer.

Another advantage of Mercadona's melva fillets is their affordable price. Compared to tuna or salmon, melva fillets are more economical. This lets you enjoy a quality fish without breaking the budget.

The reason why Mercadona's melva fillets are ideal

Every 3.5 oz. (100 g) of product contains 267 calories, which makes it a relatively light option. As for fats, it provides 0.74 oz. (21 g), of which only 0.12 oz. (3.5 g) are saturated, making it a healthier option than other canned fish. In addition, it contains 0.67 oz. (19 g) of high-quality protein, which is essential for keeping a balanced diet.

This fish is low in sugars, with only 0.03 oz. (0.9 g) per 3.5 oz. (100 g), and it has 0.02 oz. (0.65 g) of salt, which makes it an option with a moderate sodium level. Mercadona's melva fillets offer an excellent source of protein, with few bad fats and a controlled amount of salt. Ideal for those who want to take care of their diet without giving up flavor.

