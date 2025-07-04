Neither lotus nor pistachio: this is the ice cream that's taking Mercadona by storm this year

With the arrival of warm weather, Mercadona has launched a new ice cream that has won over those with a sweet tooth: Hacendado's Duo Brownie Ice Cream. This product has sparked a true revolution on social media and has become the favorite of many consumers. Its combination of flavors and textures has managed to capture the attention of influencers and users alike.

The best of Mercadona's Duo Brownie Ice Cream

Mercadona's Duo Brownie Ice Cream comes in a 17 fl. oz. (500 ml) tub and is priced at 3.35 euros. Its composition includes a creamy base of vanilla and cocoa, accompanied by brownie-type cake pieces that make up 11% of the total product. These pieces provide a moist and fluffy texture reminiscent of classic homemade brownies.

| Mercadona

Regarding the ingredients, the ice cream contains cream, skimmed and whole milk, egg yolk, low-fat cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sugar, wheat flour, and sunflower oil. Mercadona highlights that the product contains no artificial colorings, making it a more natural option within their range of ice creams.

Social media virality confirms Mercadona's quality

Since its launch, Duo Brownie Ice Cream has caused great excitement on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Food influencers and users have shared their experiences trying the product, highlighting its intense flavor and the generous amount of brownie pieces.

For example, content creator Peldanyos has described it as a mix between simplicity and an emotional punch, evoking the nostalgia of school cafeteria desserts.

This virality has further boosted demand for the ice cream, making it one of the most sought-after products in Mercadona stores. Many users agree that, although the ice cream isn't a light option, its flavor makes it irresistible.

| Europa Press, Mercadona, en.e-noticies.cat

Mercadona offers a classic flavor and an unbeatable price

Mercadona's Duo Brownie Ice Cream has managed to stand out in a market already saturated with options, offering a classic yet delicious flavor combination at an affordable price. Its success on social media and high demand in physical stores show that sometimes, the simplest things are the most appealing. If you haven't tried it yet, this summer might be the perfect time to do so.

