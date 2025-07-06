He won't return to the Spanish national team unless he's a starter: Luis de la Fuente warns Madrid

Luis de la Fuente has become the best possible coach for the Spanish national team in a very short time. After Luis Enrique's tenure, the new coach took charge of the team with a clear goal: to rebuild a winning project.

Unlike his predecessor, Luis de la Fuente opted for a more balanced and less high-profile group, leaving aside some prominent figures in favor of a solid collective.

His pragmatic approach has produced results. With him on the bench, the Spanish national team lifted the Euro Cup and reached the final of the Nations League, which shows the effectiveness of his project.

The generation of players he works with is bearing fruit, and De la Fuente has managed to forge a competitive team that has brought La Roja back to the elite.

A varied group, but with few options from Madrid

Luis de la Fuente has drafted players from many teams, but at Real Madrid he has had few options after Carvajal's injury.

Only Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Dani Ceballos, and Raúl Asencio were eligible, which has reduced his chances of calling up footballers from the white club.

Of all these, the most striking case has been Raúl Asencio's. The center-back was drafted for a squad, but soon disappeared from the Spanish national team's radar.

His role within the team has become secondary, so much so that he was left out of the latest squad list. Everything indicates that his situation won't improve.

Raúl Asencio, out of the national team and Madrid

Raúl Asencio's performance at Real Madrid has been disappointing, especially after the Club World Cup, where his performance was poor.

Despite his talent, his lack of consistency in the first team has cost him his starting spot with La Roja. If Asencio doesn't manage to regain his place at Bernabéu, his future with the Spanish national team will be in serious jeopardy.

De la Fuente has been clear in his stance: players who aren't starters at their clubs have no place in the national team.

Moreover, the coach has recommended that footballers in similar situations seek new challenges with other teams. That is, if they want to keep being considered for La Roja in upcoming drafts.

Raúl Asencio's future is at stake

Asencio's situation is delicate. He hasn't only lost his spot in the Spanish national team, but he's also on the edge at Real Madrid.

The center-back needs to regain his level to keep dreaming of a future draft.

Without minutes at his club, his presence with La Roja will be difficult to keep. Raúl Asencio's future is at stake, and his performance at Bernabéu will be key to his international aspirations.