Video: A Maghrebi stabs another days earlier in the same area as the altercation in Sabadell

The Creu de Barberà neighborhood, in the south of Sabadell, has been the scene of a fielded battle between residents and repeat-offender squatters. On Wednesday, police evicted a property occupied by a group of Maghrebis who have been terrorizing the neighborhood. The residents, fed up with thefts, assaults, and threats, organized themselves to confront the criminals.

This escalated on Thursday night into chases, fights, stabbings, barricades, and clashes with the police. After hours of violence, the police managed to restore order. The municipal government of PSC showed firmness against squatting and crime, but also against the self-organized residents, whom the mayor called "radicals".

Just a few days earlier, a resident captured an image of a Moroccan stabbing another near where the disturbances took place. The location is Pius X Square, in the southern area of Sabadell, next to Barberà del Vallès. It is one block from Barcelona Street, where the fight between residents and Maghrebi squatters broke out.

This video shows the underlying insecurity in this area of Sabadell, to which the neighborhood's residents are exposed daily. The community points to this Maghrebi as one of the most dangerous, who targets minors for theft.

"Police know it but they do nothing"

A group of repeat-offender Maghrebis occupied a property and were robbing and intimidating residents. Faced with the authorities' inaction, some residents decided to organize themselves to confront the criminals. The escalation of tension ended in a fielded battle.

Some messages are circulating among residents, stating that "we've called the police many times but they do nothing". They claim the squatters had machetes and tasers, that the police "know it" but "they're still on the street".

A crowd of young people besieged a kebab restaurant intending to settle scores and seize the squatters' weapons. The Maghrebis received support from other members of their community. Meanwhile, many people have shown their support on social media for the residents who decided to self-organize.

Political reactions

Vox has come out in defense of the residents, while CUP has accused the far right of exploiting insecurity to spread messages of hate. PSC, the party of the municipal government, has called for firmness against squatting but also against the residents, whom they accuse of having caused the chaos.