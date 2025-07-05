VIDEO | TV3 on the ropes over the documentary about the author of 'El meu avi'

Legal troubles for TV3 over the broadcast of the documentary Murs de Silenci last November 2024. In this docuseries, the Catalan public television channel linked José Luis Ortega Monasterio without evidence to a network of sexual exploitation of women and even girls.

The family of the author of "El meu avi," who passed away more than 20 years ago, filed a lawsuit against TV3 to protect the honor of the father of the habaneras. The lawsuit has been admitted for processing and the story will likely end up in court. At E-Notícies, we have had access to the case documentation and it is clear that TV3 has problems. Above all, because, among other things, TV3's underhanded tactics in this documentary are more than clear.

In the video you'll find at the top of the news story, I explain all the details of the case.