Cold Shower for Amancio Ortega, Owner of Inditex: Numbers Don't Lie

Bad news for Amancio Ortega, one of the most powerful and richest men in the world. The founder of Inditex, which includes famous brands like Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti, has suffered a drop in his position in the ranking of the world's richest people.

In 2024, Amancio Ortega dropped from 14th to 16th place. Although this doesn't leave him out of the global elite, it does reflect how the rise of tech entrepreneurs has affected his fortune.

Amancio Ortega Falls in the List of the World's Richest

Amancio Ortega remains, by far, the richest man in Spain. Despite having fallen in the global ranking, his wealth remains impressive. With 14.2 billion more in the last 12 months, the owner of Zara continues to reap great profits thanks to his majority stake in Inditex, with 59.3% of the shares.

Despite this improvement in his fortune, the acceleration of tech magnates has meant the loss of two positions for Amancio Ortega. Due to the entry of several Spanish entrepreneurs, he has moved to 16th place.

Amancio Ortega's Great Fortune Continues to Add Millions

Amancio Ortega's fortune continues to grow, despite the drop in his position. According to the latest update of the Forbes list, his fortune amounts to 10.8 billion dollars. An impressive figure that continues to place him at the top of the Spanish economic pyramid.

Additionally, this year, Amancio Ortega will receive more than 3.1 billion euros in dividends from Inditex, thanks to his high stake in the textile company. However, this notable sum hasn't been enough to keep him in the top 14, where he was until 2024.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, at the Top of the Billionaires

The real change in the billionaires' ranking has occurred thanks to the meteoric rise of tech entrepreneurs. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has seen his fortune double in 2024, reaching 468 billion dollars. This impressive increase keeps him at the top of the global ranking for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is also celebrating great gains. His fortune has reached 245.9 billion dollars, 69 billion more than last year. All thanks to the increase in Amazon's profits, especially in the cloud computing sector.

Bezos has increased his wealth through his 8.8% stake in Amazon, and his ability to diversify his investments. As in his space company Blue Origin, which has played an important role in his financial success.

Nevertheless, despite his drop in the ranking, Amancio Ortega remains a key figure in the global economy. His success with Inditex has only consolidated his fortune over the years. While the rise of tech magnates has altered the positions of billionaires, he remains one of the most influential people in the business world.