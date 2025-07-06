Joao Cancelo's condition to return to Barça surprises: Valencia come out on top

Rumors in recent days place Joao Cancelo back at Camp Nou. The Portuguese full-back, who already played on loan under Xavi Hernández, currently plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. However, he has never hidden that his biggest dream is to return to Barça.

He has said it on multiple occasions, time and again: His desire is to play for the Catalan club.

Despite his success in Saudi soccer, Cancelo still dreams of wearing the blaugrana jersey again. Now, the latest rumors suggest that this return could be closer than ever.

Cancelo's versatility, key for Xavi

For several days, various media outlets have suggested that Joao Cancelo has made it onto FC Barcelona's shortlist to strengthen both full-back positions.

His versatility, which allows him to play both on the right and left flank, is a factor highly valued by Xavi Hernández.

In Barça's current squad, Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín are the substitutes for Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde, respectively.

This shows that signing Cancelo would be a great move, as his arrival would significantly improve the options at full-back.

An affordable price for Barça

What is most surprising about the rumors is that, according to several sources, Cancelo's starting price would be relatively affordable: €15 million.

This figure is much lower than many expected, which could make the operation easier for Barça.

Although Cancelo is not at his best at Al-Hilal, his quality remains undeniable.

The fact that Barcelona could sign him for a reasonable amount makes him a very attractive option to strengthen the squad.

The key: Héctor Fort's departure

However, for Cancelo's return to Barça to become a reality, it is essential that Valencia cooperate.

The Che club is willing to offer €7 million for the services of Héctor Fort, who is currently a substitute at FC Barcelona.

If Fort agrees to leave and move to Mestalla, Cancelo's arrival at Camp Nou will be much easier. This operation could be key for Joao Cancelo's dream to come true.

Cancelo's return is near

It will be necessary to pay close attention to what happens in the coming days regarding this matter.

Joao Cancelo's return to Barça is getting closer and the next moves in the transfer market will decide whether he will finally fulfill his desire to return to Barcelona.