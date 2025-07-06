Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
Two men, one in a suit and tie and the other in an Athletic Club de Bilbao soccer uniform, pose together in the picture.
Joan Laporta knows he can't convince Nico Williams with money | Camara Europa Press, E-Noticies
SOCCER

Nico Williams is considering it, historic offer, goodbye Barça: he'll earn three times more

The German team is certain that they want to bet on the winger until the end with a great salary proposal

by

Javier Alberca Lamas

The name of Nico Williams was one of the most repeated in last summer's transfer market. FC Barcelona tried to finalize his signing at all costs, but the deal became complicated due to multiple factors.

Athletic Club wasn't willing to negotiate, Barça couldn't afford his release clause, and the deal eventually cooled off.

Despite everything, Deco never ruled him out. Nico was (and still is) one of the obsessions of the blaugrana sporting director, who sees him as a decisive player for the future.

Athletic Club player with the FC Barcelona crest in the background at a stadium
Barça want Nico Williams to wear the blaugrana jersey | Europa Press, E-Noticies

Now, a year later, the saga has returned and this time it seems more real than ever.

Nico Williams, very close to Camp Nou

As of today, Nico Williams's signing for Barça is closer to being finalized than ever. The Catalan club has made significant progress in negotiations and already has the formula ready to pay his release clause.

In addition, Hansi Flick is already working with his name in the planning for next season.

Young man with blond-dyed hair in front of a background with red and blue stripes and a contract with a pen on the right side
Nico Williams hasn't signed Barça's contract yet | Europa Press, E-Noticies

Meanwhile, the player is very open to joining Barça. He's attracted by the sporting project, the play style, and the possibility of sharing the wing with Lamine Yamal.

Everything seemed on track, until in recent days an unexpected new competitor has emerged.

Bayern Munich makes a huge offer

According to "El Nacional," Bayern Munich has entered the race for Nico Williams and has done so with a massive proposal.

The Bavarian club is willing to offer him a contract worth €15 million net per season. This figure is almost triple what Barça is offering, which is around €6 million per year.

Joan Laporta, thoughtful next to a Bayern Munich shield
Bayern Munich leaves Joan Laporta without financial options | Europa Press, Getty Images

Bayern wants to regain their dominance in Germany and Europe, and they've set their sights on the Athletic winger to strengthen their attack.

The financial offer is difficult to match, and at Barça they're starting to fear the emergence of the German giant.

Nico Williams only wants to play for Barça

However, despite the salary difference, Nico Williams's priority is clear: he wants to play for Barça.

He's communicated this to his inner circle and his representation agency. His decision is based not only on financial reasons, but also on sporting and emotional ones.

The player is willing to give up a significant amount of money to fulfill his dream of wearing the blaugrana jersey.

Now the pressure is on Deco, who must finalize the deal as soon as possible to avoid an unexpected twist. Barça is very close... but Bayern aren't giving up.

➡️ FC Barcelona ➡️ Soccer

More posts: