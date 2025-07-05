Luis de la Fuente hasn't requested his signing, but it's official: from Madrid to the national team

Luis de la Fuente has managed to establish himself as one of the great leaders of the Spanish national team. His tireless work and the successes he has achieved have made him a reference point. Although his previous experience wasn't so extensive, he showed his leadership skills during the last European Championship, where he led Spain to the trophy.

Despite the difficulties, such as the disappointment suffered in the Nations League final, Luis de la Fuente remains focused on his next major goal: the 2026 World Cup. Spain will arrive at the event as a favorite, but everything will depend on the players' physical preparation and on how the coach sets up his strategy. Luis de la Fuente has shown that he isn't afraid to make tough decisions, such as leaving key players off the squad list.

| Europa Press

Luis de la Fuente and his total control over the Spanish national team

Luis de la Fuente has shown that his authority at the helm of the Spanish national team is absolute. The coach doesn't play favorites and has made it clear that drafts are based on the players' merits. His firmness in leaving players like Balde off the list, despite being among the most outstanding at his club, proves his commitment to the national team's values.

Luis de la Fuente's work has been key to restoring the competitive spirit in the national team, but not everything depends on him. There are decisions that are beyond his reach, such as the recent appointments in the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). These changes in the national team's organizational structure reflect a renewal movement that could affect the team's working structure.

New appointments in the RFEF: Aitor Karanka in charge

Rafael Louzán, president of the RFEF, has made important changes within the Spanish national team's organizational structure. After Santi Denia's departure, Louzán has decided to appoint Julen Guerrero as the new under-21 coach. This decision marks a new direction in the national team's youth categories, with Guerrero taking over to continue developing young talent.

In addition to this appointment, another significant change is the possible addition of Aitor Karanka as sporting director of the RFEF. Karanka, a former Real Madrid player and Mourinho's right-hand man for many years, is being considered for a highly relevant position in the national team.