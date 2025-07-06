Sentenced, Eric García is left without a place: Barça's third signing is about to happen

The performance that Eric García delivered last season has helped him earn Hansi Flick's trust.

The Catalan center-back started the season amid doubts, with several injuries that prevented him from having continuity. The situation was so delicate that, in January, Eric was about to leave FC Barcelona.

However, everything changed after his great performance in the Champions League against Benfica. In that match, the German coach realized that Eric deserved more minutes and started to count on him more regularly.

Versatility at the service of the team

Since then, Barça's "24" has played as a center-back, defensive midfielder, and right-back. Always willing to help the team, he has shown a great ability to adapt.

Although he has fulfilled his role in all positions, where he has stood out the most has been as Jules Koundé's natural substitute.

| @FCBarcelona

His commitment and dedication have been valued by Flick, who has turned him into a useful piece within the squad. Everything pointed to Eric García having his place secured for next season.

Barça doesn't stop in the market

Despite his good performance, the reality seems to be different. After the signings of Nico Williams and Joan García, FC Barcelona has launched a new operation that could directly affect Eric's role in the team.

According to "Sport," the club has gone after Denzel Dumfries, Inter Milan's wing-back.

The arrival of the Dutchman would reduce Eric García's prominence, relegating him to the bench.

Dumfries is an offensive-minded player, with great physical power and international experience. A very different profile from the homegrown blaugrana.

An affordable clause for Barça

As journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, Dumfries's release clause is set at €25 million.

A figure that, although significant, is within Barça's reach if they manage to activate a sale or financial agreement. Inter is open to negotiating, and the player is open to a change of scenery.

The deal is on the table, and anything can happen in the coming weeks. If Dumfries's arrival is finalized, Eric García could see his minutes and prominence in the team significantly reduced.

For now, the defender keeps working with the same professionalism as always. He knows that his future is tied to Flick's decisions and the direction the market takes.

Meanwhile, Barça are already moving pieces that could completely alter next season's defense.