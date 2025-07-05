It's already at Lidl: this summer's must-have keeps your drink cold for just €5

With the arrival of warm weather, Lidl has launched a product that promises to be the perfect ally to keep you hydrated during sunny days: the Minnie Mouse stainless steel bottle. Available since yesterday in physical stores, this bottle combines functionality, attractive design, and an affordable price. Ideal for taking to work, the gym, or on outings, it's a practical and eco-friendly option that can't be missing this summer.

Lidl offers an attractive and functional design

The bottle features a charming design with the figure of Minnie Mouse, making it a Lidl accessory that's not only useful but also stylish. With a capacity of 17 fl. oz. (500 ml) and dimensions of approximately 2.6 x 2.6 x 8.9 in. (6.5 x 6.5 x 22.5 cm), it's compact enough to carry in a purse or backpack without taking up much space. In addition, its light weight of 4.9 oz. (140 g) makes it easy to carry, making it ideal for all kinds of activities.

| Lidl

The design stands out not only for its aesthetics but also for the comfort it offers. The screw cap ensures there are no accidental spills, and its opening is wide enough to make filling and cleaning easy.

The product is available in an elegant steel color with red details, which makes the Minnie Mouse design stand out without being too flashy. Without a doubt, it's an option that's not only functional but also fits current trends.

The materials are quality and Lidl offers a sustainable product

Made of stainless steel, the bottle guarantees durability and resistance. This material not only ensures it's impact-resistant but also helps keep the temperature of drinks for longer, whether cold or hot. In addition, Lidl offers an interior coating that prevents bad odors and the metallic taste that plastic bottles sometimes leave behind.

| Lidl, en.e-noticies.cat

One of the great advantages of this Lidl bottle is its commitment to the environment. Since it's made of stainless steel and is reusable, it helps reduce the use of disposable plastics, promoting more sustainable practices. At a time when caring for our planet is so important, this type of product is a good way to help the environment.

With a price of €4.99, this bottle that Lidl offers is excellent in terms of value for money. Its competitive price makes it an accessible option for all budgets, without sacrificing product quality. It's available in physical stores since yesterday, July 4, and it's expected to be available soon for online purchase, so you can buy it from the comfort of your home.

Prices and offers updated on 07/03/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.