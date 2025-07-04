Today, the garment you won't take off this summer arrives at Lidl: cheaper than at Shein

Summer is just around the corner and, with it, the need to refresh your wardrobe with cool and comfortable clothes. Lidl, known for offering quality products at competitive prices, has launched a new women's dress that promises to be the season's favorite.

The most notable feature of Lidl's dress

This Lidl dress, already available in colors such as navy blue and floral print, is made with 98% recycled polyester and 2% LYCRA® elastane. The recycled material is not only eco-friendly, but also provides a modern crinkled structure that adds style and comfort.

| Lidl

The dress's loose fit makes it ideal for hot days, allowing freedom of movement and coolness. The neckline varies depending on the model: in the navy blue version, it's a deep V-neck, while in the pink floral print version, it's a round neckline. Both designs feature slightly dropped shoulders and kimono-style sleeves, providing an elegant and relaxed touch.

Lidl provides comfort and sustainability at the best price

One of the main advantages of this dress is its optimal fit thanks to LYCRA® elastane, which adapts to the body without losing its shape. In addition, it has certifications such as OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, with which Lidl guarantees that the product has been tested for harmful substances. It also features GRS – Global Recycled Standard, which ensures the use of recycled materials in its manufacturing.

| Lidl, en.e-noticies.cat

Available at Lidl in sizes XS (34/36) to L (46/48), this product suits different body types, offering options for everyone. Its price is €6.99, making it an affordable option for those seeking quality without overspending.

Even better than other brands: at Lidl

When comparing this garment with similar options from other brands, such as Shein, it stands out for its competitive price and commitment to sustainability. While Shein may offer dresses with similar materials, the price is usually higher and the quality can vary. Meanwhile, Lidl offers a product that combines style, comfort, and environmental responsibility at a more accessible price.

If you're looking for a versatile, comfortable, and affordable dress for this summer, this one from Lidl is an excellent option. Its modern design, combined with sustainable materials and an affordable price, make it a smart choice for those who want to stay fashionable without compromising their budget.

Prices and offers updated on 07/03/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes