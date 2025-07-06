Feijóo sets out to conquer the center: the 10 promises in his government program

Alberto Núñez Feijóo presented his government program this Sunday at PP's National Congress to defeat sanchismo. The Galician has not only been reelected as party president, but he has done so with an image of unity, leaving internal division behind. The critics, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have closed ranks around their leader with a clear message to Spaniards: now is the time.

In his first speech after his reelection, Feijóo reinforced his determination to rebuild a large centrist space. The Galician thus rejects the temptation to be dragged by right-wing temptation. His idea is that there is a large centrist space that PSOE's radicalization and Vox's rise have left orphaned, and that PP must occupy to present itself as a government alternative to sanchismo.

With this intention, he presented a program for investiture two years ago that combined conservative measures with social democratic ones. That allowed him to establish a presidential profile, although it was not enough for him to govern. Now, a little closer to Moncloa due to sanchismo's crisis, he has reinforced that will for consensus.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo's 10 priorities

Feijóo's priority is a PP government alone, but he has left the door open to agreements with both Vox and PSOE. The reality is that he is moving further away from Vox, while the grand coalition with the socialists is gaining strength. This is the decalogue of his government program, which he presented during his speech.

Democratic and institutional regeneration Feijóo has made it clear that his primary goal is to "recover" the rule of law: "I won't enter Moncloa without carrying under my arm the regulatory proposals to be able to develop from day one a plan for democratic regeneration." Housing plan "There aren't enough homes and they will be built," Feijóo said, who has promised to approve a housing plan at the first Council of Ministers of his government. "Enough of selling homes that are just smoke. Enough of those who have the easiest access to a home being squatters." Tax cuts "There is no strong economy if citizens are suffocated, if being self-employed or owning a small business is a heroic act, if investments are driven away or entrepreneurs are burdened with taxes and bureaucracy. Spain's problem is not that little is collected, it's that spending and management are poor," Feijóo stated. That's why he has promised to review the 97 tax increases of recent years and lower taxes. Raise wages

Feijóo has valued effort and work over the culture of subsidies. "Subsidies should be a safety net to get up, not an anchor to stay still," he stated. He has also promised to keep raising the minimum wage. "But the real goal should be to increase the average wage," he added. More family doctors

Feijóo has valued effort and work over the culture of subsidies. "Subsidies should be a safety net to get up, not an anchor to stay still," he stated. He has also promised to keep raising the minimum wage. "But the real goal should be to increase the average wage," he added. National water pact

PP's president has said that Spain has water but urgently needs a national plan to "work together." That's why he has promised a national plan "as soon as we arrive" in government. Reduce illegal immigration Feijóo has made it clear that "immigration should have neither guarantees nor rights." But he has also said that "without immigration, we would be a more aged country." That's why he has proposed an "open country," rejecting both "hate speech" and "lack of control and naivety." Strengthen security PP's leader has said that security must be strengthened, because "there is no coexistence without security." He proposes to recover security "so we can walk calmly on the street" and also "security in our homes." Feijóo has promised to restore dignity and authority to the state's security forces and bodies. Overhaul defense and foreign policy Feijóo has said that "defense policy must be clarified." If I have the opportunity to govern, Spain will be firm in its interests and reliable in its agreements." It will be, he said, "demanding and not docile." He has promised to defend "peace and democracy" but everywhere, "from the Middle East to Venezuela." Language law

PP's president has promised a language law to guarantee teaching in the common language while respecting all co-official languages.

Additionally, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has promised an audit of the state and to publish the audit's results. Feijóo has sought to mark not only a centrist but also a regenerating accent, to turn the page on sanchismo and recover institutional normality in Spain. Faced with polarization, the Galician has chosen the path of consensus as a strategy to reach Moncloa with an indisputable majority.

The government of the social majority

Alberto Núñez Feijóo has made it clear that "there are only two options" in Spain, "either Sánchez or me." He has also said that "I want to govern alone" because coalition governments have been shown not to work.

He has denied a cordon sanitaire to Vox, from whom he has demanded respect for their voters as the country's third force. "With this PSOE, it's impossible to reach agreements," he clarified. But he has called for the recovery of consensus, and that involves rebuilding bridges with the socialists. The only cordon sanitaire for PP, Feijóo said, will be for Bildu.

In case there was any doubt, he said that his will be the government of the social majority "that can only be achieved from the center." Feijóo has launched today to conquer the center. Time will tell if he has chosen the most appropriate path.