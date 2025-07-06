Tomorrow, the freshest garment of the summer arrives at Lidl: cheaper than at Primark

Summer is already here, bringing with it the need to update our wardrobe for the high temperatures. In this context, Lidl has launched a garment that promises to be the favorite of the season. With a fresh and comfortable design, it presents itself as an ideal option to stay comfortable on the hottest days.

The best part is that Lidl sells it at a price that beats the competition. If you're one of those who need to put on comfortable clothes as soon as you get home, you'll want it in your closet.

| Lidl

Lidl's garment ideal for summer

Lidl's summer pajamas, which will be a success, are made of high-quality cotton, which guarantees a soft and breathable feel. The camisole with adjustable straps and lace, along with the shorts with an elastic waistband, offer a comfortable and stylish fit. Available in blue and pink, this set suits different tastes and styles.

| Lidl

In addition to its design and comfort, Lidl has committed to sustainability in the manufacturing of these pajamas. The ecoprint textile print used is 100% ecological, and the cotton comes from sustainable crops in Africa. This way, by purchasing these pajamas from Lidl, you not only benefit from a quality garment, but you also contribute to supporting responsible agricultural practices.

One of the most outstanding aspects of these pajamas is their price. With a cost of just €5.99, they offer excellent value for money. Compared to other brands like Primark, which offer similar products but at higher prices, Lidl positions itself as a more affordable option without sacrificing quality or style.

| Lidl, en.e-noticies.cat

It's available and fits everyone

Lidl's women's summer pajamas are already available in all their physical stores and in their online store. The available sizes are S, M, and L, which allows many women to find the option that best suits their figure. In addition, Lidl offers the possibility to buy online with home delivery, making it even easier to purchase this garment.

If you're looking for a fresh, comfortable, sustainable, and affordable garment for this summer, Lidl's women's summer pajamas are an option you can't miss. With their attractive design and commitment to sustainability, Lidl shows once again that it's possible to offer quality fashion without price being a major obstacle. Don't wait any longer and get yours tomorrow.

Prices and offers updated on 07/03/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.