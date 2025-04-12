KFC Follows in McDonald's Footsteps: Customers Had Demanded It for a Long Time

KFC has decided to renew one of its star products in the United States. In a context where competition in the fried chicken world is becoming increasingly fierce, the chain is launching a new version of its classic sandwich. This move aims to better position the brand against rivals like Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's, which have also updated their menus.

A Bet on Big

The new KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the previous Crispy Colonel, which according to the company itself, "wasn't up to our legacy as fried chicken experts." The redesign includes a white meat fillet that is 25% larger than its predecessor, with double breading, and served on a buttered brioche bun. The details make the difference.

| KFC

Now the pickles will be wavy-cut and thicker, and customers can choose between mayonnaise or a spicy sauce. This change is not minor, as it seeks to offer a more satisfying experience and compete directly with other chains that have improved their versions of chicken sandwiches. This new product will be offered for $3.99, a price that positions it in line with the options offered by its main competitors in the fast-food sector.

Test Passed and National Expansion

The new recipe was already tested in 2020 in some Orlando locations. The results exceeded KFC's internal expectations. This was confirmed by Andrea Zahumensky, the company's marketing director in the United States: "We almost doubled our sales expectations," she stated in an official statement.

Now, the launch is taking place in several cities across the country such as Chicago, Kansas City, Louisville, Portland, St. Louis, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tulsa. The goal is to reach the brand's 4,000 locations throughout the United States before the end of February.

| KFC

This announcement comes just as other major brands have also bet on the chicken segment. McDonald's, for example, will launch three new versions of its crispy chicken sandwich. The race to lead this market continues to increase, with competition involving not only the major chains but also the meat suppliers themselves.

A Market That Keeps Growing

Since 2019, the chicken sandwich has become one of the most desired products in the fast-food sector. That viral "war" between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes sparked consumer interest and led many brands to launch their own versions. Since then, fried chicken has gained ground over the traditional hamburger.

KFC, which for decades has been synonymous with fried chicken, doesn't want to be left behind. With this new launch, it seeks to regain ground and adapt to an audience that demands tasty, substantial, and well-priced products.