What You Can Buy from Lady Di, Kate Middleton, and Meghan on Amazon and Didn't Know

Fragrances have a much greater power than just beautifying the air. In the case of royal personalities, some perfumes are linked to significant moments and unforgettable memories.

The olfactory system is closely related to the brain's limbic system, which is responsible for emotions and memory. This is why certain scents can trigger vivid memories and awaken intense emotions.

Prince Harry's Confession About Meghan Markle and Lady Di

A recent example was led by Harry. The prince revealed how the perfume chosen by Meghan Markle on their first date reminded him of his late mother, Lady Di.

The fragrance, Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell, shares key notes with Diana's favorite perfume, Penhaligon's Bluebell. Some of these include lily of the valley, rose, jasmine, and clove. This link between smell and memories is well known in science.

Queen Elizabeth II Was Synonymous With Elegance and Timelessness

Besides this touching story, many other women of the British royal family have been associated with specific fragrances. Queen Elizabeth II, for example, had a special relationship with Chanel No. 5, a classic fragrance that remains synonymous with elegance.

Even in a 1955 letter, the queen expressed her satisfaction with receiving this perfume as a birthday gift. Over the years, it was also known that the queen favored Guerlain's L'Heure Bleue.

Kate Middleton: Sweet and Floral

On the other hand, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been linked with Jo Malone's Orange Blossom Cologne, a floral and delicate fragrance. Composed of warm notes, this scent was used to perfume Westminster Abbey on her wedding day.

Jo Malone's citrus fragrances, like Grapefruit or Lime Basil & Mandarin, created a luxurious atmosphere on this very special occasion.

Meghan Markle: A Nature Lover

As for Meghan Markle, her affinity for Jo Malone perfumes doesn't stop at Wild Bluebell. The duchess is also a fan of Wood Sage & Sea Salt, a fragrance inspired by the nature of the British Isles.

So much so that, on several occasions, she has expressed her love for perfumes, mentioning that she can't leave the house without wearing them. Additionally, Givenchy's Dahlia Divin is another of her favorite perfumes, a fruity and floral option that perfectly suits her style.

These fragrances not only define the royals' style but also tell personal stories and evoke significant memories. Fortunately for royal admirers, many of these fragrances are available on platforms like Amazon.

This way, it gives them the opportunity to connect with the fragrances that have marked key moments in the lives of these iconic figures. Allowing them to experience the same scents that have been part of their personal and public history.