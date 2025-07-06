Arda Güler's situation excites Betis: it was a dream, but Xabi Alonso makes it possible

To the surprise of many, Arda Güler has managed to earn a starting spot at Real Madrid. Although his quality was never questioned, his performance under Carlo Ancelotti was much more limited. With Xabi Alonso in charge, he has shown great improvement, with a much more active role in the game.

Arda Güler will be the new leader of Real Madrid

Arda has proven to be a key player at Real Madrid, especially in the Club World Cup. His change of position, playing deeper, has allowed him to have more contact with the ball. With Modric and Kroos absent, Güler has taken on a more important role.

| Europa Press

Although he has improved in his offensive role, the pivot position demands more from him defensively. Arda isn't used to recovering and winning balls as effectively as other players in his role. However, Xabi Alonso keeps trusting him, considering that's his place.

Dani Ceballos's situation is the worst at Real Madrid

Arda Güler's good performance has posed a challenge for Dani Ceballos, who has seen his minutes reduced. Real Madrid's number "19" was desired as a key piece, but his role in the Club World Cup has been limited. Dani is, in fact, the player with the fewest minutes played in the tournament.

Ceballos wants to continue at Madrid, but the lack of opportunities forces him to evaluate his situation. Arda's arrival in his playing area has made his prominence even more complicated. This could mean that, if his situation doesn't change, Ceballos will look to leave in the next transfer window.

Betis, a destination with more minutes for Dani Ceballos

If Ceballos decides to leave Real Madrid, Betis appears to be his most likely destination. The midfielder has stated several times his desire to return to the Seville club. At Betis, he would have the chance to play regularly and regain his best form.

Arda Güler's situation and Xabi Alonso's lack of trust in Ceballos could speed up the player's departure. If Dani doesn't get minutes at Bernabéu, he could decide to take the step and return home. Betis could offer him the space he needs to get his career back on track and be an important piece.