180º turn after what happened with Andreas Christensen: 'For €65M he leaves Barça'

Andreas Christensen has been one of the footballers who has gone most unnoticed this past year for several reasons. The Dane played well last season, but this year everything has been different. He has had several problems and, gradually, he has lost prominence in the squad.

Barça has closed out an almost perfect year in terms of titles, and the economy is also improving. During this transfer window, the club hopes to be able to sign players as usual, but someone will have to leave. In this situation, Andreas Christensen could be key, but not by leaving, rather by replacing the one who would go.

| Europa Press

Flick's plan with Andreas Christensen

Hansi Flick has made a great impression in the Catalan city and Barça are showing their best soccer since his arrival. In fact, the German has perfectly adopted the club's DNA and has continued with Xavi Hernández's project. He has fully understood the squad's dynamics and has managed to mix experience with youth, which is not always easy.

The coach values playing out from the back a lot, a characteristic Andreas Christensen has. Meanwhile, another defender doesn't; we're talking about Ronald Araújo, who has disappointed this year. The Uruguayan was out for quite some time due to injury and did not perform at the expected level upon his return.

In this situation, Flick decided to give opportunities to other defenders, but it was not known what would happen with Andreas Christensen until now. According to several media outlets, the Dane doesn't want to leave Barça and there is no way to convince him to do so. For this reason, and because of the coach's preference, Araújo could be the one to leave if a team pays the release clause.

Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen's salvation

Andreas Christensen is a great defender, but his sale would not bring in as much money as Ronald Araújo's, who remains highly valued in the market. The Uruguayan's release clause is €65 million, but starting on the 15th, it rises to €80 million, which is already a very high amount. This could make interested teams hurry to convince him to sign.

Considering that Flick prefers Andreas Christensen's play style, the Dane has a good chance of staying. Although we can't confirm anything, it is likely that Ronald will receive a good offer from one of the continent's top clubs.