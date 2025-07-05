Everyone is talking about what Pedri has done in the last few hours: 'He's the only one who...'

Pedri has undoubtedly become one of the most valuable assets of this current Barça, and his presence in the team is indispensable. His ability to control the tempo of matches at will has made him a candidate for the Ballon d'Or. Football experts see the Canary Islander as the perfect midfielder, organizer, creator, and ball-winner.

Pedri has become the cornerstone of the system led by Hansi Flick and of the Spanish national team. Pedri isn't the stereotypical footballer we see on television or social media, he doesn't dress extravagantly or display tattoos on his body. While most footballers have spent their vacations with their partners around the world, Pedri has spent them with his family.

That Pedri is different is once again reflected in the photograph that Barça has published on their social media. To present the new jersey, Pedri, Lewandowski, Fermín, Lamine Balde, and Raphinha starred in the promotional spot. They posed with the new kit and took photos for the memories, but one of those snapshots caused more reactions than expected.

The fun announcement of the new jersey

Barça has unveiled the team's jersey for the 2025-26 season with a very special announcement. Several first-team members talk about the new kit they'll wear next season. The footballers' conversation recalls the successful season they've just experienced and how they're facing the new challenges ahead.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @deco_official

Lamine Yamal, one of the most active in the spot, points out that Barcelona and the world should get ready, it'll be unstoppable. The announcement is titled "we define tomorrow" and highlights the best of the season: "The parade, the Cup, and the 0-4 at Bernabéu." Pedri states that the 0-4 at Chamartín was a TOP moment.

The protagonists of the promotional spot

In the image that Barça has posted on social media, you can see the five protagonists doing their teammates' celebrations. Raphinha, for example, appears doing Pedri's celebration. Balde appears doing Lamine Yamal's, however, if you look at Pedri, you'll see that the "8" is just laughing.

A fun anecdote that shows us Pedri's personality. We define tomorrow, we're a team with drive, with hunger, with much to say and everything to experience. That is the message from the squad led by an exceptional leader, the Canary Island footballer, Pedri González.