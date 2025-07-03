Urgent statement from the Royal Household about King Felipe and Queen Letizia: it was all a lie

The Royal Household has issued an urgent statement to deny information that has circulated widely in several media outlets. In recent hours, it had been claimed that the institution had recorded significant asset losses during the 2024 fiscal year. However, Zarzuela has clarified that this is a misinterpretation of accounting data, which has caused unjustified confusion.

Some headlines stated that the King's Household had lost nearly €100,000, which caused concern and speculation about the financial management of King Felipe and Queen Letizia. This version has been completely discredited by the institution itself, which has replied with concrete figures. According to their statements, last year's budget balance closed with a positive result of more than €138,000.

| Europa Press

The source of the confusion, as has been pointed out, was the difference between the asset economic result and the budget execution. The former showed a negative value, but it doesn't represent a real loss in cash terms. It is an accounting figure that takes into account amortizations, fixed assets, or financial adjustments that do not directly affect the budget.

The King's household speaks out on the financial management of King Felipe and Queen Letizia

In contrast, the execution of the budget, which actually shows how public resources have been managed, was positive. The surplus achieved has been added to the King's Household reserves since the beginning of 2025. Thanks to this, the institution keeps a solid financial situation without needing to resort to external financing.

| TVE

Another point clarified was the use of €2.48 million from its reserve fund, which can't be considered as ordinary income. These funds were already part of the institutional assets and their use doesn't alter the budget result. This clarification was included in the statement to prevent further misinterpretations.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia reaffirm their commitment to transparency

Additionally, Zarzuela has recalled that all this information was published with complete transparency on its official website. The institution wanted to highlight that its accounts have been available for public consultation since Monday, which shows a firm commitment to accountability. In fact, the level of detail provided often exceeds that of other Spanish public sector entities.

With this correction, it wanted to make clear that there are no financial losses or irregularities in management. It has also regretted that certain media outlets did not distinguish between different accounting concepts before publishing the news. The goal now is to restore the truth and strengthen public trust in the management of resources assigned to the institution.