It's Official: Esther Koplowitz Has 2 New Reasons to Smile and It's No Wonder

Esther Alcocer Koplowitz is a Spanish businesswoman and aristocrat, born in 1970 in Madrid. She is one of the richest and most influential women in Spain and now, in addition, she has two new reasons to smile. The businesswoman is doing quite well in her most professional facet, and the latest news about her company confirms it.

The businesswoman is mainly known for her role in the company FCC (Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas), a giant in the construction and urban services sector. The company continues to consolidate its leadership after winning an important contract in the Madrid town of Pinto. The City Council announced this Wednesday that the firm will be in charge of waste collection services, street cleaning, and management of recycling points.

All this for a total of 72.4 million euros over the next ten years, with a possible five-year extension. The new contract stands out for its strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. It will also have a workforce of 116 people and a fleet of 65 vehicles, of which 60% will be electric.

Esther Alcocer Koplowitz's Business Deployment

Among them are sweepers, hydro-cleaning vans, and multi-fraction auxiliary vehicles, as well as all sweeping carts. All of this is in line with FCC's and Pinto City Council's ecological strategy. The service will have a computer platform for operations management and control, GPS technology in vehicles, and containers with UHF tag identification.

The 'Pinto Reutiliza' app will also be launched, facilitating waste management and the reuse of items for citizens. Regarding waste collection, the contract introduces differentiated collection of the organic fraction and the complete renewal of the fleet. Including ten Euro VI-e collector trucks, which reduce pollutant emissions and noise.

A door-to-door service will be implemented for businesses and the collection of furniture and electrical appliances, which will be deposited at the municipal recycling point. Additionally, the entire container park will be renewed and unified, improving efficiency and urban aesthetics. But Esther Alcocer Koplowitz's luck doesn't end here, and the success in Pinto adds to the proposal of a similar contract in Granada.

A Family of Leading Entrepreneurs in the Country

Now, Esther Alcocer Koplowitz has been the company's president since 2013. Her mother Esther Koplowitz, along with her sister Alicia, inherited it after the death of their father, Ernesto Koplowitz. However, in 1997, Esther took control of FCC after buying her sister's share. For years, she expanded and consolidated the company internationally.

Her mother, beyond her business facet, is recognized for her philanthropic work through the Esther Koplowitz Foundation. In this regard, she supports projects in health, education, and social inclusion in Spain. In recent years, due to FCC's financial problems, she sold part of her stake to Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, who now controls the company.