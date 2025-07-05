Mercadona beats Sephora with this cosmetic: highly effective for less than €2

In the world of cosmetics, where luxury brands dominate the market, Mercadona has burst onto the scene by offering quality products at unbeatable prices. One of its latest launches under the Deliplus brand has caused a sensation. With a price of about €1.75 ($1.75), this product promises visible results in just 15 minutes.

Mercadona's formula uses hyaluronic acid, known for its ability to retain moisture, and collagen, which helps improve skin elasticity. These are Deliplus hyaluronic acid hydrogel patches.

| Mercadona

These Mercadona patches are designed to be applied to the eye contour, a delicate area that usually shows signs of fatigue and aging.

Immediate benefits with Mercadona patches

After application, users report a refreshing sensation and an improvement in the skin's appearance. Although they don't completely eliminate dark circles, there is a reduction in puffiness and greater brightness in the eyes. This "flash" effect makes them ideal allies before special events or to revitalize the eye area after a night of little rest.

The value for money is unbeatable. For less than €2 ($2), Mercadona offers a product that rivals high-end brand options. In addition, their easy application and visible results make them an attractive option for those seeking effective solutions without spending a fortune.

| Mercadona

Mercadona has nothing to envy from other options

There are multiple options for eye contour patches on the market. However, few offer the combination of quality and price that Mercadona's Deliplus patches provide. Well-known brands like Essence or Vivienne Sabo have similar products, but they usually exceed €5 ($5) per unit.

For example, Essence Hydro Gel Ice Eyes patches are available for €6.95 ($6.95), while Vivienne Sabo Express Lifting Patches cost €11.95 ($11.95).

Mercadona has shown once again that it's possible to offer good products at affordable prices. Deliplus hydrogel patches are proof of this, providing visible results in a short time and at minimal cost. If you're looking for an effective solution to revitalize your eyes without spending much, this product is an option worth trying.

Prices and offers updated on 07/03/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.