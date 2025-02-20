Few Expected Javier Ungría's Confession About Elena Tablada: 'she Is…'

Javier Ungría once again becomes the center of attention following the latest and unexpected confession he has made about his ex, Elena Tablada. The businessman has left more than one person speechless by stating that "she is adventurous".

There is less and less time left for Survivors to return to our lives with its next edition. As has already been confirmed, the premiere of this successful reality show will be next Thursday, March 6.

| Europa Press

However, several weeks ago the first bets began to circulate on who will travel to Honduras this year to participate in this format. And although other names have resonated strongly, one of the most prominent has been Elena Tablada.

That's why the media didn't want to miss the opportunity to know Javier Ungría's opinion. During his latest public appearance, reporters asked the businessman about the possibility of his ex following in his footsteps to become a survivor.

A question that the participant of the previous edition of this famous reality show didn't take long to clear up. "I would see her as a contestant, really, I think she could do a good job. She is adventurous, really... I don't mean it badly, I mean it well," he assured.

Javier Ungría Surprises with the Latest Confession He Has Made About Elena Tablada: "She Is Adventurous"

This Wednesday, February 19, Javier Ungría reappeared in the capital of our country to attend the fashion show of Félix Ramiro's new collection, A Zero. An event that was held within the context of MBFW Madrid.

| Europa Press

During the corresponding photocall, reporters asked him directly about the possibility of Elena Tablada traveling to Honduras this year. A possibility that the businessman doesn't rule out at all.

After assuring that he does see her as a "contestant" and that she is a very "adventurous" woman, Javier Ungría gave more details about his ex-wife's tastes. "She loves the beach, but well, with certain comforts, more than there are there," he added.

| Telecinco, Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

However, the ex-survivor believes that there could be a small detail for which Elena Tablada might directly reject her participation in Survivors 2025:

"What happens is that I understand that, having been there last year, maybe... Well, I don't know if... I imagine that if I hadn't been there last year, maybe there would be more chances for her to go, but maybe that holds her back."

This way, Javier Ungría has hinted that possibly Elena Tablada has rejected this tempting offer due to a "touch more of egos" and to avoid comparisons.

Meanwhile, during the opening party of MBFW Madrid, the jewelry designer completely ruled out her participation: "Confirmed that no. It's something that doesn't catch my attention."