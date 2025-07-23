Miriam, the outraged mother over the beating her son received from two Moroccans in Badalona

In the early hours of Friday, July 18, a young man was brutally assaulted outside a nightclub in the Can Ribó industrial area of Badalona. The attack, carried out by two individuals of Moroccan origin, caused him serious injuries: four broken teeth and a fractured jaw that required surgery. The case has been publicly reported by his mother, Miriam, who recorded a video explaining the situation.

According to Miriam, the assault happened within minutes. Her son was leaving the venue with friends, but at one point he was left alone while waiting for his grandparents. At that moment, two young men approached him and asked if he had any problem. After he replied that he didn't and walked away, he was attacked from behind. "He heard them say they were going to hit him," explained his mother, who is grateful that her son, an athlete, was able to escape by running:

The young man received emergency care and underwent surgery for the serious facial injuries. Miriam states that he wasn't the only case that night: "They robbed another kid and tried with more." She also reports that the strikers are part of a known group that frequents that area outside nightclubs and acts with impunity: "Everyone knows it and they do nothing," she said.

Mayor Albiol intervenes

The case has quickly gone viral on social media, where Miriam has asked parents, neighbors, and citizens to share her testimony to "prevent this from happening to someone else." Among those who have reacted is Badalona's mayor, Xavier García Albiol, who recorded a video with the mother and wished the young man a speedy recovery. In that video, the mayor also expressed his concern about the situation:

Miriam wanted to make it clear that she isn't racist, but she did emphasize that "it's obvious who are the ones causing problems" in the area. García Albiol supported that statement, pointing out that there are many perfectly integrated Moroccans, but also "scum" who only cause trouble.

Both agreed that police solutions aren't enough if laws keep granting impunity to criminals. If we arrest them and then they're released, it's absolutely useless, the mayor concluded.