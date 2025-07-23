The obvious rift between Rufián and ERC that no one can hide anymore

It's clear that Gabriel Rufián and his party, ERC, have increasingly different views on politics. The distance between the media-savvy Republican MP and his party has grown in recent months. This week, there was a new example. It was probably the clearest one, since even Oriol Junqueras's group had to step forward to discredit their leader in Madrid.

Gabriel Rufián put forward on Tuesday in the halls of the Congress of Deputies the proposal to "create a plurinational left-wing space" that is currently "orphaned." In short, he proposed forming a coalition for the upcoming general elections made up of ERC and, at least, Bildu and BNG, although other similar political forces could also join.

This isn't something new. Rufián has been flirting with this idea for some time. However, on Tuesday, he stated it clearly. Unfortunately (for him), his party took just a few minutes to discredit his proposal. "It's not on the table and it's not part of our agenda," said the Republican spokesperson in Parliament, Ester Capella, who was speaking "on behalf of ERC."

However, on Wednesday, Gabriel Rufián kept insisting on his proposal. "Does anyone have a better idea (that isn't based on magic)? What's the point of getting 2 or 3 more MPs if you're going to have Abascal as vice president or Tellado as minister of the interior on the other side? They're going to kill you politically anyway. Less purity and more common sense," the Republican MP stated on his X account.

Second disagreement in just a few days

This clash between Rufián and the party isn't anecdotal. Just a few days ago, the Republican MP praised Patxi López from the Congress podium. It was an act that ERC didn't like. The PSOE spokesperson was lehendakari precisely when Batasuna, the left-wing abertzale party that, according to him, is ERC's partner in Europe, was outlawed.

There were quite a few in the Republican leadership who were surprised (and annoyed) by Rufián's words. More and more people believe that the man from Santa Coloma is more focused on appealing to Spanish leftists without thinking about how much it could harm his party in Catalonia.

This is the distance that no one can hide anymore between ERC and Gabriel Rufián. Gabriel Rufián seems more concerned with extending his political career in Madrid (the one that was supposed to last 18 months and is now at 9 years) than with his party's collapse in Catalonia.