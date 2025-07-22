Lidl hits the mark and surprises many: this is the craze that's selling like hotcakes

Lidl keeps making its way into half of Spain's homes with inventions that end up being essential. Now it has one that's taking over in the middle of summer, and it's no coincidence. You look at it, you try it, and you understand why it has become Lidl's most sought-after item without being a new release.

Style matters, but what this Lidl device offers goes far beyond design. People are buying it for how well it performs, how easy it is to use, and how well it handles the heat. Lidl hasn't invented anything new, but it has hit the nail on the head this summer.

This is what's selling most on its website now

There's a product in Lidl's online store that's taking over among those looking for relief this summer. It's not new, but it has been leading sales for weeks without leaving the podium. The key is its elegant design, practical features, and the fact that it doesn't need blades to cool effectively.

| Lidl

This device has everything you could ask for in a modern fan: safety, power, and comfort for daily use. It's clear that it's not just any model, because it comes with a remote control, LED display, and multiple customization options. It's available in white or black and blends stylishly into any room in the house.

It works without blades, which not only gives it a cleaner look but also prevents accidents and makes cleaning much easier. It has non-slip feet, a matte casing, and a very manageable size for moving it from one place to another. As soon as you try it, you understand why so many people are buying it without thinking twice.

| Lidl

Its 20 speed levels let you adjust it according to the time of day and the room temperature. In addition, it has four different modes for every occasion: normal, night, natural, and power. For those who don't want to worry about turning it off, it also has a timer for up to 8 hours.

Comfortable, powerful, and with a competitive price

Lidl's bladeless fan offers a comfortable and very intuitive experience thanks to its LED panel. Everything is clear and instant, from the speed to the mode and the timer. The cable measures 5 ft. 11 in. (180 cm), just enough to give you some flexibility without relying on extension cords.

Its 35 W power is more than enough to cool medium-sized rooms efficiently. The oscillation function can be set to four levels: 30, 60, 90, or 120 degrees. This way, it achieves an even distribution of air without creating annoying drafts.

| Lidl

This fan is quiet, which is especially appreciated at night or during summer naps. The night mode is designed for that: cooling without interrupting your rest. It's also clear that it was designed to last, not just for one season.

Although there are many fans at Lidl, this bladeless model has become the best-seller for a very simple reason. It works well and costs only 69.99 euros. It's not the cheapest, but it is one of the most convincing, which explains the success it's having now on the chain's website.

Prices and offers updated on 07/21/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes