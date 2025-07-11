King Felipe changes his plans and makes a new decision regarding his father, Juan Carlos I

In recent weeks, Felipe VI has made an unexpected decision regarding his father Juan Carlos I's return. Although there had been a clear distance between them for months, the king has now initiated discreet moves to facilitate the former king's return. This new stance is not only due to personal reasons, but also includes significant medical and political considerations.

In this process, the king has held private meetings with former prime ministers, including Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and Mariano Rajoy. In these meetings, they have addressed the current delicate political situation and the feasibility of Juan Carlos I's return, always under strict confidentiality to avoid unnecessary tensions. Discretion is key to handling such a sensitive issue.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The health of the former king, who is 87 years old, has been a decisive factor in this new direction. Juan Carlos I suffers from advanced osteoarthritis and shows signs of mild cognitive impairment, which raises medical concerns about his overall condition. For this reason, Felipe is said to have agreed with his father on the possibility of his return in the event of a serious surgical intervention or a terminal condition.

A discreet strategy by King Felipe for Juan Carlos I's return

Regarding political support, the former prime ministers consulted have not shown open opposition to the idea, which gives Felipe VI room to move forward without provoking an institutional crisis. This political prudence is essential to obtain the necessary support and ensure the stability of the monarchy and the country. The king thus seeks to legitimize any move that involves Juan Carlos I's reintegration.

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, Juan Carlos I remains a controversial figure. His financial scandals and controversies linked to controversial individuals have eroded his public image. Despite this, the king seeks to preserve his historical legacy.

King Felipe and the delicate management of his father Juan Carlos I's return

Currently, Juan Carlos I is reportedly preparing for a possible move from Portugal, where residential options in Cascais or Estoril are being considered. This strategy aims to keep a low profile and buy time to strengthen support, avoiding directly compromising the reigning king. The maneuver is carried out with great caution and diplomacy.

Ultimately, Felipe VI's decision is the result of a complex mix of personal, health, and political reasons. The king is moving forward carefully, aware that his father's return could be both an act of reconciliation and a source of risks for the Crown. Only time will tell if this move succeeds in uniting past and present without irreparable fractures.