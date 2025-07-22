Concern for Knox, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son: He can't deny what happened

Attention on Knox, one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children, has increased in recent days due to some images that have caused concern among his followers. The young man, known for his interest in martial arts, has shown remarkable dedication to this discipline. However, the nature of his practice has raised concerns about his physical well-being.

It was recently revealed that he suffered a facial injury during a muay thai training session, a discipline he practices enthusiastically. During an intense sparring session, the young athlete received a blow that caused his nose to bleed. This situation has highlighted the demands and risks associated with this contact sport.

| Instagram, @teammanamuaythai

On July 12, Knox celebrated his 17th birthday and did so by showing his progress in muay thai. He participated in an official competition where he earned a medal that confirmed his commitment to the discipline. However, the rigors of training became clear a few days later, when he faced the physical consequences of his passion.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son in the spotlight after images that cause concern

During his training in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt's son was seen performing various exercises, from jumps and stretches to kettlebell lifting. At one point, he put on his gloves to spar, a simulated fight that turned out to be intense. After receiving the blow that caused his injury, he was seen accompanied by his coach, with a compress on his nose and a tired expression.

The images released showed the young man leaving the gym with slight redness in the affected area, although there were no signs of seriousness. These types of minor injuries are common in muay thai and are part of the experience for practitioners. Knox, however, hasn't let this injury dampen his enthusiasm for the sport.

Angelina Jolie supports Knox, her son with Brad Pitt, in one of his most important moments

Angelina Jolie was present at the competition where her son earned his medal, accompanied by her twin daughter Vivienne. The actress has shown her support at all times, emphasizing the importance of family even amid her professional commitments. Shortly after, Angelina traveled to Mexico with Salma Hayek, showing her ability to balance her work and personal life.

| Europa Press

Ultimately, Knox has shown his passion for muay thai by bravely facing the physical challenges it entails. The injury he suffered is a reflection of the intensity of the training and doesn't pose an obstacle to his development. The initial concern caused by the incident has now turned into admiration for a young man who continues to build his own path with determination.