VIDEO | Alejandro Fernández's applauded and viral speech about corruption

Corruption is a problem, and its most concerning aspect for citizens is that it seems to be everywhere. The party's color doesn't matter: at some point, the scandal erupts and no one is spared. The past few weeks have provided a good example.

In a short time, we've gone from the Cerdán case to the Montoro case, including the president's wife and the Ferraz backrooms. Moreover, it's clear that parties use corruption as a weapon and a distraction. This creates a perfect breeding ground for political disaffection.

The leader of the Catalan PP, Alejandro Fernández, has spoken about all this in Parliament. Aware of this situation, Fernández emphasized that politicians are the "worst valued group in our society." More specifically, Fernández referred to the corruption cases currently on the table. "My party was severely punished at the polls," he admits:

"With us, Mr. Illa, the 'and you too' fan won't work for you," Fernández told President Illa. "With corruption, everyone must face their own consequences, including my party. But, Mr. Illa, in the Koldo case, it's your responsibility and your consequences."

In this regard, the Popular leader emphasized that Illa is a key piece of sanchismo, and therefore isn't unrelated to the corruption problem. Fernández reproaches him for having gaps in oversight and control during his time in Health. Because, as is known, both Koldo and other alleged participants took advantage of the ministry for their business. "They got all the way into the kitchen," he concludes.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Another element for 2027

This speech comes at a time when corruption is once again a protagonist in public life. Moreover, it's not just any moment. With a very marked economic decline and coexistence problems with immigration, corruption weighs more than ever.

Meanwhile, in the political sphere, Sánchez's PSOE intends to make it to 2027 at any cost. This is notwithstanding that President Pedro Sánchez came to power against the corruption of Rajoy's government. Ironies of fate, it's worth remembering that the person in charge of presenting the motion and the speech was José Luis Ábalos.