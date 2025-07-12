The true legacy Queen Letizia has left Princess Leonor during her lifetime

Princess Leonor has recently played a prominent role in her military training, which hasn't left anyone indifferent. During the exercises carried out aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano and the frigate Blas de Lezo, her oratory has been especially praised. This circumstance has shown that she closely follows in her mother, Queen Letizia's, footsteps in the art of communication.

Leonor has shown a clear, structured, and precise communicative ability in her presentations, something uncommon among young people of her age and context. Her diction and the confidence with which she expresses herself have impressed instructors and officers who have listened to her. According to sources close to Zarzuela, her command of speech has been a constant during these weeks of training.

| Casa Real

This command of language is essential at the stage Princess Leonor is going through, as it is an indispensable preparation for her future institutional role. Oratory is key for public representation and for keeping a close connection with society. In the Royal Household's environment, it is recognized that these skills will be crucial in her reign.

Queen Letizia inspires Princess Leonor's communication

The influence of Queen Letizia is evident and has been decisive in the development of this skill. The queen, with her journalistic background and her experience as a public figure, has passed on to her daughter a model of impeccable communication. This legacy goes beyond simple speech; it is a style of presence and naturalness that Leonor is learning to handle with ease.

| RTVE

The 21st century requires leaders to have great skill to communicate quickly and clearly, adapting to a changing media context. Leonor has known how to take advantage of this need to strengthen her institutional profile. Her public performance, characterized by firmness and elegance, reflects a serious commitment to the responsibility she will assume in the future.

Princess Leonor builds her identity with Letizia's legacy

While she keeps advancing in her training at the different military schools, the princess is also building an image of maturity and reliability. Her firm yet discreet attitude shows that she is prepared to face the challenges that come with being heir to the throne. Every step she takes is marked by her mother's influence, but also by her determination to create her own path.

| Europa Press

Ultimately, Princess Leonor not only inherits from the queen a remarkable communicative skill, but also an example of commitment and dedication. This living legacy strengthens her comprehensive preparation and confirms that she is on the right path to becoming a capable and approachable queen. Her evolution makes it clear that the Royal Household has in her a figure prepared for the future.