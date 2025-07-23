Pau Víctor is left without a spot at Barça, but finds a new team: 'I'm going to the...'

Pau Víctor is a "9" like no other: strong, intelligent, and lethal in the box. He showed it a couple of seasons ago in the reserve team culé, where he was the top scorer in his category. That performance convinced Barça and they paid €3 million to Girona to sign him.

His performance during the American tour last summer was good, but not enough to earn Hansi Flick's trust. The coach prioritized Lewandowski and Ferran Torres up front, pushing Pau Víctor into the background. Despite his daily work, opportunities with the first team have barely come.

| Europa Press, @fcbarcelonab

Rashford worsens Pau Víctor's situation

The recent arrival of Marcus Rashford further worsens Pau Víctor's chances in Barça's attack. If he was already playing little, now with the Englishman in the squad, even less. His future at Camp Nou looks complicated.

Faced with this situation, Pau Víctor doesn't give up and is looking for a way to relaunch his career. His inner circle rules out more improvised loans and is betting on a move that guarantees playing time. He knows he must take a decisive step outside Camp Nou to grow.

Valencia take the lead for Pau Víctor

Clubs like Betis and Celta showed interest in Pau Víctor's future, but the most serious offer comes from Valencia. The Valencian club, led by Carlos Corberán, wants to strengthen their attack for next season. According to sources, Valencia would be willing to offer up to €10 million to Barça, although their priority is to secure a loan.

This amount matches the valuation the Catalan club has set for Pau Víctor in their sporting roadmap. Deco prefers the Catalan striker to leave on a permanent transfer, but the loan option is still on the table. Valencia emerges as a move that strengthens their ambitions.

Pau Víctor: stay at Barça or shine in Valencia

Despite everything, Pau Víctor wants to stay at Barça and succeed at Camp Nou. However, he is aware that his opportunities will be limited. Valencia offer him guaranteed playing time, an ambitious project, and a place where he has real chances to shine.

Meanwhile, Barça gain liquidity and clear the way for new registrations, keeping a percentage of a buy-back option. Hansi Flick has already communicated that he doesn't count on Pau Víctor and the club has decided to act with financial pragmatism. The outcome now depends on the resolution between clubs and the financial agreement.