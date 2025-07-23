Florentino Pérez reactivates the signing he halted a few days ago: Xabi Alonso celebrates it

Florentino Pérez hasn't considered the transfer market closed yet. The Real Madrid president is aware of the needs and is willing to keep working to address all possible shortcomings. At this moment, the position that causes the most concern is the defensive midfielder, following the almost consecutive departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The club has lost two key figures in playmaking, and Florentino is already exploring the market in search of opportunities that fit what Xabi Alonso needs. The Spanish coach has publicly acknowledged that he's open to the arrival of more reinforcements.

| Real Madrid

Florentino Pérez reactivates a failed operation

In this context, Florentino Pérez has decided to revive his interest in a young talent who was close to joining Real Madrid: Abdellah Ouazane. The 16-year-old is one of the top prospects in Ajax's youth academy and has been monitored by several major European clubs.

A few weeks ago, his transfer to Real Madrid seemed finalized. However, after failing the initial medical tests, the deal was canceled. Everything indicated that the club would move on, but the story has taken an unexpected turn.

New tests, new reports

According to reports from the Netherlands, Abdellah Ouazane has undergone new medical tests in his country and the results have been positive. This improvement has reignited Real Madrid's interest, as they don't want to miss the chance to sign one of the gems of elite European soccer on a free transfer.

Additionally, Ouazane has finished his contract with Ajax, which allows Real Madrid to sign him at no cost, in a low-risk operation with high potential reward. Florentino Pérez, an expert in recruiting young talents, doesn't want to let this new opportunity slip away.

Florentino Pérez doesn't overlook present signings

Despite his focus on the future, the Madrid president is also still considering important names to strengthen the present. Players like Rodri, Mac Allister, or Vitinha are being closely monitored to reinforce the midfield in the short term. However, that doesn't prevent work from continuing on recruiting future stars.

A new test will decide his transfer

Real Madrid will examine Abdellah Ouazane again in the coming days. If everything goes well, and the club's medical staff give their approval, his signing will be formalized immediately. Xabi Alonso will be able to count, in the medium term, on another gem in the youth academy.

Florentino Pérez keeps pulling strings behind the scenes. If Ouazane's signing is confirmed, it will be further proof that Real Madrid think about the present, but also build for the future.