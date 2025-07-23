Official: Ronald Araújo's clause has changed; his future is becoming increasingly clear

Ronald Araújo is at the center of attention from the world's top teams due to his talent and physical presence. It's true that at Barça he has lost his status as an undisputed starter, but even so, his name still appears on many front pages. In January, he was very close to signing for Juventus, but in the end, he renewed his contract with Barça.

In that new agreement, his release clause wasn't fixed. It dropped to €65 million (about $70.8 million) for offers received between July 1 and July 15. Since that window has already closed, the clause has returned to the usual ceiling of €1 billion (about $1.09 billion), which eliminates the option of his departure for a low price.

Deco and Hansi Flick consider him a pillar of Barça

As Deco has explained, Ronald Araújo remains one of the pillars on which Flick wants to build the new Barça. Although his performance dropped last season and part of the fans are calling for his departure, the board defends him. It seems that Iñigo Martínez could end up losing his starting spot to Araújo in the long term.

That's why Barça's board aren't considering transferring Ronald Araújo this summer. In addition to guaranteeing him an important role in the system, his continuity strengthens the defensive structure. Neither the interest from Juventus, Bayern, nor the Premier League has changed Barça's intention.

The support of the locker room and his commitment to Barça

Ronald Araújo has been clear: he wants to stay and succeed at Barça. When he has been asked about this issue, the Uruguayan has always been clear in stating that he wants to stay at the Catalan club and fight for a spot in the starting eleven. That commitment is also well received by the locker room leaders, who support him along the way.

His role may vary, but he will be an active part of Hansi Flick's plans. The coach values his leadership, his physical ability, and his adaptability to the playing system. His strongest version could return this season to show his level and be one of the defensive leaders.

Although he lost ground to some teammates, Ronald Araújo can regain his starting spot in a system that demands decisiveness and defensive awareness. He has a season ahead in which he must prove that he can keep a consistent performance. If he does, he could even become captain if Ter Stegen gives up the armband or leaves the club.