Denzel Dumfries, a 29-year-old Dutch full-back from Inter Milan, will not sign for Barça and, therefore, will not be a culer during the upcoming official season. Barça has made this decision after having closely followed Denzel Dumfries for several months, a very versatile full-back who costs €25 million (about $27 million) and plays for the Italian Inter. Denzel Dumfries was highly appreciated, especially by Flick, but Joan Laporta has a better alternative: from costing €30M (about $32 million) to possibly arriving for free, it's not Jofre Torrents either, a player from the culer reserve team.

There are many voices within Barça who claimed that Denzel Dumfries was an option for the club, but the Dutchman has been ruled out or, rather, surpassed. The reason? Barça already has another full-back signed and waiting: cheaper and, above all, better suited to the play style that German Hansi Flick wants to implement. Denzel Dumfries was liked, just as Jofre Torrents is also liked, but neither of them will be part of the upcoming Barça: Joan Laporta finalizes another signing for now.

| @jofre.ts

Denzel Dumfries was one of the favorites to sign for Barça, who already have Joan García, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford secured, but his signing will not be completed. Barça studied the signing of Dumfries, mainly because his current release clause is €25 million (about $27 million), but ultimately has ruled out his arrival, as they have a better alternative. Even though Denzel Dumfries will not sign and Jofre Torrents still will not be important, Hansi Flick has indeed wanted to sign to strengthen the full-backs: everything is closed and confirmed.

Confirmed, from €30M (about $32 million) to free, Barça now sign to move on from Denzel Dumfries

Barça believes that, after finalizing the signing of Rashford, they are completing a good transfer window, but Hansi Flick knows that only the finishing touch is missing. His dream is to have a full-back and, according to "Diario SPORT", that dream will come true before the current summer transfer window ends. Denzel Dumfries was one of the main options, but Barça has now declined his signing, as they believe they have a better, but above all, cheaper option.

It should be noted that neither Joan García nor Marcus Rashford have been registered, so a signing like Denzel Dumfries makes neither sense nor fits at Barça. For all these reasons, Barça is looking for ways to strengthen their squad without spending now: they have already found one of these and are already working to finalize it in Germany.

Joan Laporta travels to Leverkusen: farewell Denzel Dumfries, it's not Jofre Torrents's turn either

Barça is already working to convince Bayer Leverkusen, the club that holds the rights to Spaniard Alejandro Grimaldo, a full-back who is highly appreciated at the club. Neither Denzel Dumfries nor Jofre Torrents: the main choice is Grimaldo, who has a market value of €30 million (about $32 million) and would arrive on loan for free with a purchase option.

This is the alternative Barça is working on: signing Grimaldo for free and paying €35 million (about $38 million) during the next summer transfer window. This formula would allow Alejandro Grimaldo to be registered, as Barça would have enough "fair play" to register a new player: Inter doesn't accept working this way with their full-back Denzel Dumfries.

Denzel Dumfries was highly appreciated, even more than Alejandro Grimaldo, but Inter demands the money in advance, something Barça can't do right now: Grimaldo is coming.