Tesco has the product of the summer and its customers confirm it: better than Lidl

Tesco has the product of the summer, and so far in July, their customers have confirmed it. For the past few weeks, Tesco has added a new option to their shelves designed for long days, informal gatherings, and those who want to enjoy themselves without worries. The new product is already available and aims to make its way among the most refreshing options of the summer.

This is Eisberg Selection Grenache Rosé alcohol-free, a premium reference that can already be found in several stores of the British chain, both physical and online. Alongside this rosé, alcohol-free versions of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir are also arriving, thus completing a range designed for those who want to toast, but without the effects of alcohol.

| Tesco

An alternative for new habits

The growth of alcohol-free beverage consumption is a clear trend. More and more people are looking for products with less physical impact, without giving up flavor. Whether for health, lifestyle, or simple preference, demand keeps growing. Brands are responding with more variety and quality.

Eisberg is one of the pioneers in the de-alcoholized wine sector. In this case, Grenache Rosé stands out for its fruity profile, with notes of strawberry and raspberry. It's a light drink, designed to be served very cold. It's ideal to pair with fresh dishes or enjoy outdoors.

Exclusive at Tesco

The launch has been carried out in direct collaboration with Tesco, which thus incorporates a range that until now was not part of their usual assortment. This new line comes to strengthen the supermarket's commitment to differentiated products, with options that connect with today's consumer.

| Tesco

Alcohol-free wines not only broaden the range of options in store. They also respond to a reality: more people want to enjoy themselves without worrying about driving, combining with medications, or simply avoiding alcohol at certain times.

Key season

The arrival of these references couldn't have a better schedule. July and August concentrate a high consumption of cold drinks, especially in formats that fit informal plans. Picnics, terraces, family gatherings, or meals in the garden. In all these scenarios, an alcohol-free rosé can have the same prominence as a traditional one.

Moreover, this type of product opens the door to sharing more freely. There are no legal limitations or medical recommendations. It also doesn't affect driving or cause side effects.

A growing trend

Tesco has been strengthening their catalog in emerging categories for some time: vegan products, gluten-free, plant-based alternatives, and now, higher-level alcohol-free wines. The arrival of the Eisberg Selection range reinforces that path. It offers flavor, presence, and quality, in an accessible format.

The bottles are already available in several supermarkets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The price varies slightly depending on location, but it stays within a popular range. It hovers around £8.00.

Without making too much noise, this new product is already underway. For many, it could become the new must-have of the summer. There are different ways to toast, and Tesco has just added one more.