Gerard Piqué is already rubbing his hands together with Barça's latest gift, as they'll loan him a starting forward for his Andorra, a club that has returned to Spain's Second Division. Gerard Piqué keeps a great relationship with Joan Laporta and is looking for Barça to loan him a starter: he was supposed to be important under Flick, but now he could end up at Andorra. That is Gerard Piqué's idea, president of Andorra and former Barça footballer who dreams of taking the Andorran club to the top of Spanish soccer.

After closing the arrival of Áron Yaakobishvili, Barça's goalkeeper who will play on loan at Andorra, Gerard Piqué dreams of bringing in another Barça gem who is a regular starter. Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick are studying the move, but everything seems to indicate that it will happen. Barça trust Gerard Piqué a lot and know that Andorra is a good destination for many academy players and footballers without playing time to develop properly: new signing on the way.

What's curious this time is that Gerard Piqué is close to getting a starting forward almost as a gift. Barça are working to complete a move in which Gerard Piqué, president of Andorra, has played a key role as he is building a young and very ambitious project. Gerard Piqué's intention is very clear: He wants to sign a Barça starter who would arrive on loan at Andorra, a truly massive signing for Spain's Second Division.

Gerard Piqué rubs his hands together, from starter at Barça to playing as a gift at Andorra

Barça and Andorra are finalizing the details to close a very beneficial deal for Gerard Piqué. Andorra, in the Second Division, are going to secure the services of a starting forward from Barça, who has been left without a spot after Marcus Rashford's arrival. In fact, Barça had planned to take him on the tour of Asia, but Rashford's signing has completely canceled everything: goodbye to Barça, he's going with Gerard Piqué.

Gerard Piqué wants to take several of Flick's discards and the first will be Jan Virgili, Barça's left winger with a reserve team contract. The reserve team is too small for Virgili, Which is why he'll pack his bags for Gerard Piqué's Andorra.

Barring any surprises, the deal will be a simple loan, so Barça will keep control over the young player, affected by Marcus Rashford's arrival. Virgili has been an undisputed starter in Juvenil A and, despite his youth, He gained importance in the final stretch of the season with Barça Atlètic, who were relegated.