Fabrizio Romano confirms which team Gonzalo García will play for: it's now final

Gonzalo García has been the big news for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup. Neither Alexander-Arnold nor Dean Huijsen; not even Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras, who played the tournament with River and Benfica respectively, have had as immediate an impact as the young academy player. With his goals, Gonzalo was key for the white team to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

The academy player finished the competition as the top scorer and, in addition, was included in the tournament's best eleven. This recognition confirms that his talent is not a coincidence, but the result of work, ambition, and quality. Gonzalo García has truly earned the right to stay at Real Madrid, but the decision doesn't depend on him.

Gonzalo García's future sparks debate

Despite his extraordinary performance, Gonzalo García's future at Real Madrid is uncertain. Some believe that the player should go out on loan to get more minutes and not see his progress stall. With Mbappé as an undisputed starter and Endrick fighting hard to earn a spot, competition at Bernabéu will be fierce.

The risk of Gonzalo García being relegated to the bench is high, which is why many see a loan to a top-flight team as a good option. There, he could have a leading role to keep growing as a footballer.

Meanwhile, a significant part of the white fanbase longs for him to stay. Those who've followed his development in the academy know that Gonzalo García has what it takes to succeed at Santiago Bernabéu. He only needs trust, continuity, and minutes to prove that he can build a career in the first team.

Fabrizio Romano clarifies Gonzalo García's situation

To clear up any doubts, journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a clear message on his social media. The post went viral instantly: "Real Madrid won't listen to any loan or transfer proposals for Gonzalo García. He's expected to stay at the club, Xabi Alonso is very happy."

These words from Fabrizio Romano confirm what many suspected: Gonzalo García will stay at Real Madrid next season. Xabi Alonso has been impressed with his performance and wants to count on him as a real alternative in the white attack. In addition, the club is already working on his contract renewal.

Gonzalo, present and future of Bernabéu

With this decision, Real Madrid are betting on homegrown talent. Gonzalo García has shown that he's ready to compete at the highest level. His presence will be one of the big surprises of the upcoming season.

If he keeps the level he showed at the Club World Cup, the academy player has everything to become an important piece in Xabi Alonso's project. Theoretically, he'll start as a backup to Mbappé and Endrick, but he could have a bigger role if he performs well when he gets the chance to play.