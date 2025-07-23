TV3 is reported to the Síndic over a controversial anti-natalist news story

In recent days, TV3 has found itself at the center of debate after releasing a report that linked pronatalism with the far right. This connection has led the Renaixença Demogràfica group to file a formal complaint with the Síndic. This group is requesting a correction within fifteen calendar days, as well as informational impartiality from the network.

The focus of the controversy was an article titled "Pronatalism, the global movement that arises under the protection of the far right." The piece and its dissemination on social media achieved more than 250,000 views (250,000) and nearly 500 critical comments within a few hours. The news highlighted the "racist" and "misogynistic" component of natalism:

The text, ultimately, approached the phenomenon by directly associating it with supremacist ideologies. It did so without distinguishing between public policies to promote families and xenophobic rhetoric. This led many users to criticize, and even mock, the idea that the "far right" or "fascism" could be so extremely widespread in every aspect of life.

| Europa Press

The complaint from Renaixença Demogràfica

The Renaixença Demogràfica group was highly critical of the TV3 article on the very day it was published. Shortly after, they announced that they had filed a formal complaint with the Síndic:

In their statement, they claim that the report is "completely biased, simplistic, and lacking in rigor," since it is based on statements from "pseudo-experts." They also point out that there is no analysis of the demographic problem nor consultation with demographic organizations or other groups, such as Renaixença itself. They denounce statements described as "baseless" and "slanderous," for linking their message to the far right, misogyny, or discrimination against LGTBIQ+ groups.

In addition, they demand that the Síndic urge the Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals to defend informational impartiality. "We believe that the public media of the CCMA, funded by everyone with public resources, should be part of the solution to this enormous existential challenge facing our society, instead, they constantly engage in antinatalist propaganda, whether directly as in this article or indirectly."

In their argument, finally, Renaixença demands a public correction of the article within 15 calendar days.