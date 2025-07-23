Lidl has the summer's most-worn garment 'almost given away' this week: it's a hit

Lidl is once again shaking up its online catalog with one of those products that need no introduction. It's not new, but every time Lidl releases it, it disappears at a frightening speed. This week it's back, with that touch that only Lidl knows how to give to practical and affordable items.

There's no campaign, no ad, no storefront, but the effect is the same as always when Lidl brings back one of its hits. The secret lies in the details and in that price that only Lidl can achieve. Functional, comfortable, and stylish, it once again becomes one of the most sought-after items without making a fuss.

Lidl brings back one of its essentials that never fail

Amid so many seasonal novelties, sometimes it's enough to return to what we already know works. The usual, but well done, and even better if it's at a price that's hard to believe. This week, Lidl has brought back one of those products that had already been a hit before and now returns to its online catalog with a discount.

| Lidl

This is a shaping swimsuit that combines design, comfort, and support, designed for women who want to feel confident at the beach or pool. We're not talking about a new model or a special launch, but a proven essential that's come back strong. With a fit designed down to the last detail and functional features, this swimsuit has become one of Lidl's most sought-after items.

It includes integrated padding and an elastic band just below the bust, which improves the fit and provides greater firmness without the need for rigid structures. It's a design that naturally flatters the figure without sacrificing comfort. All of this is accompanied by LYCRA® fiber, which guarantees that the garment keeps its original shape even with continuous use and after multiple washes.

| Lidl

It's available in three different versions to suit various styles: in black, in a soft lilac shade, and with a striped print that adds a more dynamic touch. The sizes range from 38 (US 8) to 44 (US 14), thus covering a typical medium range. Although it's not sold in physical stores, it can be purchased directly from Lidl's website, where this week it can also be found with a notable discount.

Comfortable, functional, and priced well below the usual

Lidl's offering this week stands out not only for its design but also for its price. The shaping swimsuit can be purchased for just 7.99 euros in the brand's online store. This is a reduced price compared to its usual rate, making it one of the most competitive options in its range at the moment.

There's no need to look for comparisons to know that this type of garment, when it includes materials like LYCRA®, usually easily exceeds 20 euros. Here, however, Lidl keeps its philosophy of offering quality and functionality without driving up the cost. This explains why, even though it's not new, the product has once again attracted so much attention on social media and consumer platforms.

| Lidl

This is a good time to get a comfortable, discreet, and versatile model, with details that truly make a difference. It's not always easy to find a swimsuit that offers support, flatters the silhouette, and at the same time is comfortable. This model has proven to be up to the task in previous seasons, and now returns with the added value of its price reduction.

The only point to keep in mind is that the offer is only active on the website and is not available in physical stores. This means that units may sell out quickly if demand surges again. If a shaping swimsuit has ever been a good buy for less than 8 euros, this is it.

Prices and offers updated on 07/22/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes