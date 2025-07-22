Chema Alonso defends himself after the CTA controversy: 'I called my friends from Madrid...'

The renewal of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) is generating much more commotion than anyone could have imagined. Fran Soto, the new president of the organization, presented the new organizational chart a few days ago. Among the announced names, one has stood out above the rest: Chema Alonso.

The renowned hacker will join CTA as an advisor on technological innovation and artificial intelligence. This is a highly prestigious technical profile who is coming to modernize Spanish refereeing from within. Chema Alonso's role will be to support the president in decisions related to technology applied to soccer.

| Europa Press

The new team also includes Eduardo Prieto Iglesias, who will be responsible for VAR. Yolanda Parga will continue to lead women's refereeing, while David Fernández Borbalán will take on the role of technical manager. This is a complete structure aimed at turning around refereeing management after years of criticism and controversy.

Chema Alonso, open Real Madrid fan, speaks out

However, Chema Alonso's presence has raised suspicions due to his well-known affinity with Real Madrid. Multiple messages supporting the white team can be seen on his social media. This has caused some doubts about his impartiality within an organization that must be completely neutral.

Far from avoiding the subject, Chema Alonso has wanted to publicly clarify his role in CTA. Through his official channels, he has provided a detailed explanation of his collaboration with Fran Soto. "My role is to advise Francisco Soto, who has been in the position for a week," he began explaining.

According to his words, his mission is strictly technical and limited to matters related to artificial intelligence. "He wanted to have me close in meetings so I can answer his questions about technology in general, and artificial intelligence in particular," he detailed. All from an external perspective and without any direct employment relationship with RFEF.

In fact, Chema has wanted to emphasize that he is not joining either CTA or the Federation. "I am NOT becoming an employee of RFEF or CTA, I'm just an external advisor", he stated emphatically. His involvement is limited solely to occasional consultations and technological matters.

He has also categorically denied that his role has anything to do with decisions about VAR. "Some people have thought that I'm going to decide on VAR technology or the technology that AI will use to referee matches. None of that, not at all", he concluded.

To close his statement, he offered a personal reflection that surprised many. "To decide whether I should accept this, I called my friends from Atleti and Real Madrid from the soccer world," he confessed. "They told me that the new RFEF team was working to do things right, and that if I could help, I should help."

Chema Alonso has wanted to be transparent from the very beginning. With his experience and knowledge, CTA seeks to adapt to current times. It is clear that his involvement is technical, limited, and with no intention of influencing sporting or refereeing decisions.