Generalitat fires a senior Educació official over chaos in appointments

Generalitat said that drastic measures would be taken, and so it has been. After the double chaos in the publication of the list of teaching position assignments for the upcoming school year, the Department of Education has quickly pointed to the first person responsible. They've done so with a dismissal included.

Enric Trens Escudero, until now Deputy Director General of Staffing, Provision, and Payroll, has been removed from his position. Esther Niubó, Education Minister of Generalitat, announced it. She did so during her appearance in Parliament to provide explanations after the problems that arose last Friday and this Monday regarding the assignment of teaching positions.

Nou CAOS a l'escola catalana: 57.000 AFECTATS per culpa d'un suposat error en les adjudicacions

On Friday, Niubó already pointed out that having to repeat the assignment process had only one person responsible. According to her, it was a single person who, "unilaterally" and "deliberately," decided to bypass the current regulations, ignore the instructions received, and violate one of the most important points of the assignment process.

For now, it is unknown whether Enric Trens Escudero will be the only scapegoat for the debacle experienced in recent days. What is clear is that, for now, he has been the first. Meanwhile, Govern has not taken even 4 days to remove him from the position. He had held this position since 2021. In other words, he is a senior official who was part of the Departament d'Educació during ERC's leadership of the Department.

"There is a message I want to make very clear. No one can act independently in the Departament outside the resolutions of the Departament itself. Nor can anyone be above its honorability. In this sense, we will be relentless. What has happened is serious, we are not hiding, but we will not allow the shadow of doubt to spread over administrative processes that we must demand and that we will guarantee will be exemplary. Therefore, it is our responsibility to clarify accountability," justified the minister, Esther Niubó, in the Education Committee held this Tuesday in Parliament de Catalunya.