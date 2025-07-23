Maximum tension between Dani Ceballos and Real Madrid: his latest message says it all

Dani Ceballos is at a crossroads at Real Madrid. With Luka Modric's departure, many thought that "19" would have a much more prominent role under Xabi Alonso's management. However, his participation in the Club World Cup has been practically testimonial, with no signs that he's going to become a regular starter.

Real Madrid's participation in the new international tournament organized by FIFA only confirmed that Dani Ceballos isn't part of Xabi Alonso's plans. His presence on the field has been very limited, and at no time has the coach given him a leading role. This situation has led the Andalusian to seriously reconsider his future at the white club.

Dani Ceballos publishes a message that he ends up deleting

Dani Ceballos is on vacation after the Club World Cup and, upon his arrival in Seville, he said a revealing phrase: "I hope Betis's doors remain open to me". These words were interpreted as a hint at a possible return to his former home.

But his message on social media was even more striking: "Nothing leaves the conscience more at peace than a 'I tried everything'". That mysterious message, deleted shortly after, went viral quickly and fueled the debate about his continuity at Real Madrid. This situation only creates more tension in the upper echelons of Bernabéu.

Betis respond to Dani Ceballos

Despite Dani Ceballos's constant hints at Betis, it seems that the verdiblanco club have other plans for this summer. At least that's what Ángel Haro has admitted. "Dani Ceballos had his chance to return two years ago when the negotiation was between 2 parties, now there are 3 and that makes it much more complicated. Betis aren't going to pay a big transfer fee for Dani because it wouldn't make sense."

Ángel Haro's words show that Dani Ceballos will have to work very hard if he wants to return to Betis. To begin with, he'd have to convince Real Madrid to lower the exit costs, something that seems complicated. Florentino Pérez wants 20 million euros for the Andalusian's transfer.

In any case, the Utrera native's desire to return to Betis is increasingly evident. The only thing missing is an agreement between clubs and for Dani Ceballos to adjust his salary. If all these conditions are met, it's not out of the question to see Ceballos make a change this summer: from Bernabéu to Villamarín.