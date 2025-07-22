Marc Cucurella explains what happened between Nico Williams and Barça: 'He got c...'

The story between Nico Williams and FC Barcelona has been one of the most talked-about sagas of the last two seasons. Last summer, the young winger and the Catalan club were very close to joining forces. However, the deal didn't come to fruition.

Nico Williams decided to stay one more year at Athletic Club. His main goal was to try to reach the Europa League final, which was going to be played at San Mamés. With that motivation, he decided to put aside any move to Camp Nou.

Months later, with a new transfer window underway, FC Barcelona tried again. His friendship with Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and other young talents in the Barça locker room fueled hopes. Many took Nico Williams's arrival at the Catalan club for granted.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Nico Williams has taken a different path. He has finally renewed with Athletic Club until 2035. It's a multi-million euro deal that includes a rising salary starting at seven million euros per season.

Nico Williams, pointed out and defended

This new contract has raised suspicions among FC Barcelona fans. Many Barça supporters believe that Nico Williams used Barça's interest as a bargaining tool to improve his terms. Some have labeled him a "money-grabber" for prioritizing money over his footballing development.

However, not everyone shares that view. Spanish international Marc Cucurella, Nico's teammate on the national team, has offered another perspective. In a conversation with Gerard Romero, he has come to his friend's defense.

Romero asked him directly if he thought Nico had chosen "the money over footballing growth." But Marc Cucurella's answer was blunt: "I don't think that's what happened. I think he got a bit scared that he wouldn't be registered."

That reflection refers to the financial difficulties that Barça have been dragging, which have affected the registration of several players in recent seasons. Gerard Romero tried to downplay that argument, but Marc Cucurella stood firm. "I don't trust anyone these days," he added sincerely.

Marc Cucurella admitted that he himself wouldn't have trusted Barça board's promises. Although the club assured there wouldn't be any problems with the registration, the doubts were more than reasonable. In his opinion, Nico Williams acted prudently in a context full of uncertainty.

Nico Williams's renewal with Athletic, therefore, might not be just an economic matter. It can also be seen as a decision based on security, stability, and distrust toward Barça management. For Marc Cucurella, that's something completely understandable.