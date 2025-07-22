Mercadona embarrasses Primor and launches its most summery cosmetic: a bomb

Mercadona keeps shaking up the summer with launches that slip in everywhere without making a sound. This time, it's something small, eye-catching, and very appealing that's already standing out in stores. You see it once and you can't stop thinking about how it looks on and how long it lasts.

It's not the first time Mercadona has hit the mark with something that seems simple but has everything it needs to go viral. The color, the format, and the perfect timing have made it shine more than expected. As always happens with what Mercadona launches without warning, it's already getting people talking.

A new summer essential that catches the eye

With the arrival of warm weather, people want to refresh the colors they use in their daily lives. In summer, bright and saturated shades are the most popular in fashion and cosmetics. When one of them hits Mercadona's shelves, it usually becomes a favorite.

The Valencian chain has expanded its Deliplus nail polish collection with a shade that recalls the deepest sea. Its intensity doesn't go unnoticed and fits any style, classic or bold. These kinds of colors tend to enhance both hands and feet, especially with tanned skin.

It's a high-shine nail polish, easy to apply, and provides even coverage from the first coat. Its formula was designed to offer a smooth and long-lasting finish. Plus, the 0.37 fl. oz. (11 ml) format is practical and handy to always keep close by.

Mercadona has put this new shade on sale for just 2.50 euros, as part of its line of affordable nail polishes. The product keeps the good value for money that characterizes the Deliplus brand. As usual, it doesn't need a campaign to start drawing attention in stores.

A seasonal hit you can't miss

Shade 127 "azulón" arrives at just the right time, when cool colors are once again at the center of trends. It's an electric blue, striking but easy to match with any look. Its shiny finish makes it stand out even without extra decoration or touch-ups.

This type of blue usually looks especially good on short, shaped nails, adding elegance without excess. Plus, it has a modern touch that suits all ages and styles. It adds color, but remains both understated and versatile at the same time.

Mercadona has managed to position itself in the market with shades that reflect what's trending each season. The Deliplus High Shine line thus adds one more shade to its usual range. Those who go for well-groomed nails always tend to find something new on its shelves.

The "azulón" polish can be applied with a single coat or intensified with a second layer. Its flat, short brush allows for precise control even for those without experience. Once dry, the final result is shiny, long-lasting, and easy to keep with a suitable top coat.

