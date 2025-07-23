Mercadona has already announced it and puts Druni against the ropes: perfect face

Mercadona is making waves again in its facial care section with something that seems simple, but isn't. You see it on the shelf and it doesn't really catch your eye, but it has something that hooks you. It has that quality that makes anyone who tries it want to always carry it with them, as if it were a lifelong essential.

Mercadona's new product doesn't take up much space, doesn't have a strong scent, and doesn't stain, but it stands out. It's designed for the face, although its effect can be felt even before you look in the mirror. It's not expensive, it doesn't weigh much, and it doesn't require complicated instructions, just a fixed spot in your purse or bathroom.

The new essential that has landed on Mercadona's shelves

Not every product in the beauty aisle manages to carve out a spot as quickly as this one. The latest addition at Mercadona has arrived quietly, but it's winning over many toiletry bags. It's not only convenient to use, but it also provides something that many skin types appreciate on a daily basis.

| Mercadona

We're talking about the Mist Posidonia facial mist with collagen, which is part of the Deliplus Facial Clean range. Its formula is designed to care for, refresh, and give an extra boost of hydration effortlessly. Mercadona has opted for something light, practical, and suitable for all skin types, without overcomplicating things.

It's a spray enriched with collagen, vitamin E, and niacinamide, three active ingredients that are very common in current facial cosmetics. These ingredients help improve elasticity, protect against oxidative stress, and brighten the face. In addition, it leaves the skin with a silky, soft finish and no sticky feeling.

| Mercadona

The Mist Posidonia bottle contains 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) and is sold for just 3.50 euros, a price that makes it quite accessible. This makes it a very competitive option within the low-cost segment of hydrating mists. It has no direct rival in the supermarket, and its format makes it ideal to take anywhere.

This is how to use this Mercadona facial mist

The method of use is so simple that anyone can add it to their routine without much thought. You just need to shake the bottle, close your eyes, and spray from about 8 in. (20 cm) away from a clean face. It's important to keep your mouth closed and press the diffuser all the way down for the best effect.

The interesting thing about Mist Posidonia with collagen is that it can be used in several ways throughout the day. It works well as a first step before makeup or as a setting spray after everything is applied. It can also be useful for refreshing the skin after hours in front of the computer or in dry environments.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

Another advantage is that it doesn't contain alcohol or invasive fragrances, which is greatly appreciated. The formula is light, doesn't leave residue, and doesn't irritate even the most sensitive or reactive skin. However, it's always best to avoid direct contact with the eyes to prevent discomfort.

At that price and with those ingredients, it's no surprise that many are already adding it to their daily routine. It's not a miraculous anti-aging treatment, but it is a gesture that adds hydration and comfort with every use. When it comes to everyday cosmetics, that's already much more than what other products offer.

