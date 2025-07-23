Bombshell! Lucas Vázquez leaves Madrid for the second division: his next team

Lucas Vázquez has ended his career at Real Madrid and is negotiating his immediate future. The Galician player has closed his Madridist chapter as one of the most decorated footballers in the white club's history. Beyond statistics and minutes played, his true legacy is measured in titles won: 23 trophies place him at the top of the podium.

A youth academy product who became a legend, always contributing through commitment, versatility, and love for the colors. In the 2014-15 season, he was sold to Espanyol with a buy-back clause; his magnificent season earned him a return to Bernabéu through the front door. Madrid activated the buy-back clause and the footballer returned to Chamartín.

A skillful player with great one-on-one ability, he began his career as a winger, in a more advanced position. Upon his return to Madrid, Lucas Vázquez was converted to right back due to his ability to cover the flank. His offensive projection and his ability to create danger allowed him to settle into that position.

Lucas Vázquez, a youth academy product with 23 titles

The Madridist player played 402 official matches in the white jersey, scoring 38 goals and providing 73 assists. The youth academy product managed to win 5 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 4 La Ligas, and one Intercontinental Super Cup among the most important trophies. His journey at Real Madrid began in 2015 after developing at Castilla and a brief stint for one season at Espanyol.

With a humility that contrasted with his success, Lucas earned the respect of the locker room, the trust of the coaching staff, and the affection of the fans. He was never the most media-exposed but was one of the most committed to the team. He played as a winger or right back, as a starter or coming off the bench, he was always there and always delivered.

Lucas Vázquez's future

The 34-year-old player has interesting offers from Arabia, Qatar, and Italy but his goal is to continue in Spanish soccer. There had been rumors about a possible return to Espanyol but Lucas Vázquez has other goals. The Galician player has in mind a more romantic plan that involves returning to his homeland where he was born.

The former Madridist is negotiating with Deportivo de la Coruña, who are building an ambitious project to return to the elite of soccer. For Deportivo, his signing would be a strategic statement: leadership, identity, and connection with the fans. He would be a symbol of the rebirth of the Coruña team, a possible return full of symbolism and ambition.