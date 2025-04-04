Urgent Statement from Paola Olmedo, Carmen Borrego's Former Daughter-in-Law: 'They've Broken Everything'

Paola Olmedo became the protagonist of the news by showing the results of the surgical intervention she underwent in February. Carmen Borrego's former daughter-in-law, proving she has nothing to hide, gave details of the complicated operation. "They've broken everything," she stated, specifically referring to her nose.

The change in Olmedo's face is more than evident. In fact, she herself has revealed that she still doesn't recognize herself in photos: "I didn't expect so much change, it's very abrupt. There's no going back," she admitted.

| Instagram, @cuentayexageraoficial

Carmen Borrego's former daughter-in-law couldn't avoid the nerves the day before the operation. "The day before, I was too tense, I didn't sleep well," she explained once everything was over. "It's a very delicate operation, there are many nerve endings, and I could have had a paralysis problem for the slightest thing," she stated more calmly.

Paola Olmedo Gives Details of the Surgery She Underwent

The truth is that unforeseen events could have arisen, such as rejecting the titanium plates they put in or other types of complications. Fortunately, that wasn't the case, and Paola is slowly trying to return to normalcy in her life.

Now, José María Almoguera's ex has taken another step by opening a social media account. The Argentine has decided to present her new image and already has almost a hundred followers who have seen the results of her time in the operating room.

| Europapress

"Hello, I'm Paola Olmedo, and this is my official account," she wrote alongside a snapshot in which she appears posing very smiling.

If that weren't enough, Paola accepted the invitation of the podcast Cuenta y exagera in which she not only talked about her recent operation. She also referred to the father of her young son, José María Almoguera, with whom she claimed to maintain a cordial relationship for the child's sake.

Regarding the new life of her ex, who had always preferred to stay away from the media spotlight, Olmedo has made her thoughts clear.

Carmen Borrego's Former Daughter-in-Law Has Opened a Social Media Account

"José María was very against going on television and would get angry when I joked about him going. Look at him now. The José María now has nothing to do with the one who was with me," she stated.

She also confessed that she "has rejected television confrontations with Carmen Borrego and José María. I wouldn't engage in that game," she acknowledged.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @cuentayexageraoficial, Mediaset

The ex of José María Almoguera is facing a new stage in her life, and she does so alongside the man she recognizes as having finally found love. A person who was by her side in the hospital and was the first to see the result after almost seven hours in the operating room. According to the beautician, this is the man she always sought and never found in her ex, José María Almoguera.